Gant Unveils Its Spring/Summer 2026 Campaign: Building on Legacy

A cast led by legendary model and Style Icon Lauren Hutton and supermodel Mark Vanderloo embodies Gant’s enduring vision of American Sportwear where heritage, individuality and modern style meet.

Gant presents its Spring/Summer 2026 advertising campaign, shot in New York City, where the brand’s legacy took shape. Rooted in the enduring codes of American sportswear, the campaign highlights iconic pieces brought to life by contemporary style icons whose unique mark on fashion continues to define the modern wardrobe.

Legendary model and actress Lauren Hutton appears as a symbol of timeless style, underscoring the lasting relevance of authentic American fashion. She is joined by Dutch supermodel Mark Vanderloo alongside his son, Mark Vanderloo Jr. offering a natural reflection on heritage, and the passing on of legacy across generations. The campaign also features Jasaya Neale, a Los Angeles-based painter and illustrator, and New York author and culture critic Zoe Dubno, both voices of a new generation shaping culture today.

The Spring/Summer 2026 collection introduces a fresh expression of American sportswear. Chinos, shirts, ruggers, collegiate sweats, and trench coats set the tone, defined by clean lines, campus references, and refined functionality. Rooted in Gant’s legacy and made for everyday wear, the collection captures the essence of modern style.

Menswear explores the balance between casual and tailored, presenting a considered selection of essentials. Crisp shirts in solid colors, refined striped, and soft chambrays are paired with chinos and updated knitwear while bar-striped and ribbed textures nod to collegiate codes, reimagined for the season.

The womenswear collection embraces the concept of a modular wardrobe, pieces desgined to move effortlessly across moments and seasons. Transitional outerwear plays a central role, with cotton car coats, trench coats, suede jackets, and tailored blazers layered through changing temperatures. Color, texture, and practicality define a collection made for everyday life while maintaining a polised, modern sensibility.

Gant Spring/Summer 2026 collection launches on February 12, 2026, in stores, on www.gant.com and via selected wholesale partners.

About Gant

Gant is a global lifestyle brand rooted in American East Coast heritage for over seven decades. Founded in 1949 in New Haven (Connecticut, USA), Gant has pioneered preppy American sportswear and continues to evolve with a commitment to quality and timeless style. Today, the brand is present in more than 80 countries with over 600 stores worldwide, offering collections that span menswear, womenswear, youth, footwear and home.