Gap Celebrates Comfort and Confidence in New “Feels Like Gap” Spring Campaign

This spring, Gap is celebrating confidence by embracing the power of comfort. The “Feels like Gap” campaign is a tribute to effortless self-expression with a collection of soft, elevated product essentials designed to inspire personal style. Rooted in Gap’s legacy of timeless wardrobe staples, the collection brings a fresh perspective to everyday dressing by merging style, quality, and comfort.

The campaign, starring actor Parker Posey, embodies the spirit of dancing like no one is watching. Known for her fearless creativity and distinct personal style, Posey brings an optimistic energy and humor to each frame.

“Feeling comfortable is the ultimate confidence,” said Mark Breitbard, President and CEO, Gap brand. “Our Spring collection with softer-than-ever essentials is designed to empower you to move freely and authentically. True style starts with feeling good in what you wear – Parker is unapologetically herself – a true Gap original who inspires others to embrace their originality.”

Credits: Gap

Gap’s Spring 2025 lineup delivers iconic essentials with a focus on soft fabrics, relaxed silhouettes, and versatile styling options. The collection expands on Gap’s bestselling fabrics including UltraSoft denim and VintageSoft sweats, bringing a new level of comfort to the entire range of Gap wardrobe staples. Highlights include:

UltraSoft Carpenter Jeans – A classic style updated with an edgy new look; Parker wears these Baggy Carpenter Jeans paired with the Denim Big Shirt in Natural.

Modern Rib Cropped T-Shirt – A nod to the ’90s, the Camel Tan Stripe, worn by Parker, can be worn alone or layered with the Scoop Neck Ribbed Tank Top.

Organic Cotton Vintage Cropped Tee – A fresh take on the beloved Vintage Tee, featuring a softer, boxier silhouette, as seen on dancer Camila.

Relaxed Icon Denim Jacket – A reimagined version of Gap’s best-selling Icon Jacket, boasting a softer, roomier fit, worn by dancer Alyson.

Credits: Gap

The campaign, created and documented by industry leading female creatives, like photographer Amy Troost, director Talia Collis and choreographer Sadie Wilking, showcases Parker moving freely alongside a diverse group of dancers. The 90-second spot, set to the emotional track “Mama’s Eyes” by pop-artist METTE, tells a powerful story through dance, sound, and styling that represents a message of acceptance and invites viewers to share their unique story with the world around them.

“Confidence is a feeling, a feeling that you’re free to be your best self. When I got to work for the Gap on this shoot, it reminded me of my early days being carefree and comfortable in clothes, and dancing how we wanted,” said Parker Posey. “I was inspired to see the next generation keeping that spirit alive — it was cool and optimistic.”

Gap’s spring campaign launches digital media, out-of-home, video, social, and Gap brand channels today, February 27. Consumers can experience the campaign through digital storytelling, including a moving look book, an in-store playlist curated by Parker Posey, and engaging creator-led content across social media platforms.