Geared up: Nimbl and Nike launch limited-edition Étoile cycling collection

Cycling brand Nimbl and US sportswear brand Nike have launched 'Étoile', a limited-edition capsule of cycling shoes and apparel, according to a press release. The collection was unveiled on 2 July at the Velodrom store in Barcelona, alongside Team Visma | Lease a Bike, to coincide with the Tour de France start in the city.

According to the brands, the collaboration marks their first joint step beyond footwear. Nimbl has supplied Team Visma | Lease a Bike with race shoes since 2023 and race kit since 2025, while Nike provides riders and staff with off-bike apparel. The launch follows a limited-edition cycling shoe the two released at the Giro d'Italia to mark rider Jonas Vingegaard's Grand Tour success.

Credits: Nimbl

The brands said the Étoile collection combines Nimbl's Italian handmade cycling craftsmanship with Nike's design and performance innovation. Nimbl is part of Pon.Bike, one of the world's largest bike groups and itself part of Dutch family company Pon Holdings, alongside Lease a Bike and Cervélo, the bike brand of Team Visma | Lease a Bike.

Credits: Nimbl

"This partnership is built on a shared conviction that attention to detail is decisive in racing," said Poppo Hofsteenge, who leads the Nimbl and Nike collaboration for Pon.Bike. Kieran Ronan, who heads the collaboration for Nike, said the tie-up reflected a shared focus on performance and an opportunity to shape the future of cycling.

The limited-edition Nimbl x Nike collection is available to athletes worldwide, through a selected network of independent bike retailers and online.