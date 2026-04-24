Generation Gucci
The Generation Gucci campaign centers on a collective of individuals who embody the new generation of the House . It unfolds through a series of 84 images , one for each look, conceived as a near -lookbook and photographed by Demna.
The collection brings together elements from different decades of the House, combining archival references with new propositions. Sartorial womenswear is defined by 2 -piece suits with slim -fit pants and head -to -toe leather and suede looks. Textured coats a re introduced with lightness, while equestrian -print silk ensembles draw on archival scarves.
A party wardrobe is composed of underwear -inspired garments worn with silk blousons and minimal gowns in fluid jersey and silk chiffon. Footwear is defined by sleek lines, from Valigeria - inspired ballerinas, now in men’s sizes, to streamlined loafers with the unstructured lightness of dancing shoes.
Accessories anchor the collection, with the Jackie 1961 reimagined in new proportions, the Dionysus bag taking on a sharper, more angular silhouette, and the Lunetta Phone+ shoulder bag holding daily essentials. The Paparazzo bag emerges as a key expression of the House’s codes : the Web stripe and Horsebit hardware lend a sense of Gucciness that defines the design. A bag that pairs as effortlessly with the most casual styles as it does with the most dressed -up ensembles.