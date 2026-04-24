The Generation Gucci campaign centers on a collective of individuals who embody the new generation of the House . It unfolds through a series of 84 images , one for each look, conceived as a near -lookbook and photographed by Demna.

Credits: Gucci

The collection brings together elements from different decades of the House, combining archival references with new propositions. Sartorial womenswear is defined by 2 -piece suits with slim -fit pants and head -to -toe leather and suede looks. Textured coats a re introduced with lightness, while equestrian -print silk ensembles draw on archival scarves.

Credits: Gucci

A party wardrobe is composed of underwear -inspired garments worn with silk blousons and minimal gowns in fluid jersey and silk chiffon. Footwear is defined by sleek lines, from Valigeria - inspired ballerinas, now in men’s sizes, to streamlined loafers with the unstructured lightness of dancing shoes.

Credits: Gucci

Accessories anchor the collection, with the Jackie 1961 reimagined in new proportions, the Dionysus bag taking on a sharper, more angular silhouette, and the Lunetta Phone+ shoulder bag holding daily essentials. The Paparazzo bag emerges as a key expression of the House’s codes : the Web stripe and Horsebit hardware lend a sense of Gucciness that defines the design. A bag that pairs as effortlessly with the most casual styles as it does with the most dressed -up ensembles.