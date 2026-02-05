George Russell and IWC Schaffhausen Team Up to Design Two Limited Editions in the Driver’s Signature Blue

Schaffhausen, February 5th, 2026: IWC Schaffhausen has collaborated with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One™ Team driver, George Russell, on the design of two limited edition Pilot’s Watches. Comprising a chronograph and an automatic model, these editions are both crafted in black zirconium oxide ceramic. They feature black dials with printing and luminescence in a striking blue colour, reflecting the signature blue hue also seen on Russell’s helmet. The watches are equipped with titanium case backs and engraved with the driver’s starting number, “63”. The chronograph is powered by the IWC-manufactured 69380 calibre, while the automatic model features the IWC-manufactured 32112 calibre. Both watches come with durable blue rubber straps fitted with the EasX-CHANGE® system.

In 2019, George Russell debuted in Formula One™. After joining the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One™ Team in 2022, the Briton instantly claimed pole at the Hungarian Grand Prix™ and seven podiums within his first 20 races. Russell has since secured five Grand Prix victories for the team, with his latest win at the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix. The acclaimed racing driver has now collaborated with IWC’s creative team to design two limited-edition Pilot’s Watches, bringing his creative vision to the brand.

Credits: IWC Schaffhausen

Throughout his whole career, the colour blue has had a significant meaning for Russell. After initially racing for the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One™ Team with a black helmet, he soon reverted to the blue-dominant design that has long served as the foundation of his racing brand. Standing apart on the Formula 1™ grid, the colour blue is uniquely associated with Russell and emblematic of the duality he brings as a driver: calm under pressure, yet fiercely competitive. This unique shade, which is also present in Russell’s current helmet design, is at the core of these special editions: both feature dial details and rubber straps in Russell’s signature blue colour.

“It has been an unforgettable experience working with IWC Schaffhausen’s creative team on the design of my first ever limited-edition watches. By incorporating my signature blue colour that has accompanied me during most of my career as a racing driver, as well as my 63 Logo, these watches feel truly personal and unique to me. These two limited-edition Pilot’s Watch pieces are reflective of where my journey has taken me so far and of what I have been able to achieve on and off the race track”, says George Russell.

Credits: IWC Schaffhausen

Since 2013, we have enjoyed a close relationship not only with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One™ Team, but also with the team’s drivers. It was an honour to collaborate with George Russell to bring his vision of a bold sports watch to life. These special editions truly capture his spirit as a person and gifted driver. Franziska Gsell, Chief Marketing Officer at IWC Schaffhausen

The Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 George Russell (Ref. IW389411) combines materials that are emblematic of the comprehensive expertise IWC has acquired since the 1980s. Its 41.9-millimetre case is crafted from black zirconium oxide ceramic, a material IWC pioneered four decades ago. Ceramic is lighter than steel and highly scratch-resistant, making it an attractive choice for watches. The crown and the pushers are made of Ceratanium®, an IWC-developed material that combines the lightness of titanium with a hardness and scratch-resistance similar to that of ceramic. The black dial features indices and numerals printed in George Russell’s signature blue shade. The black hands are filled with Super-LumiNova® in the same colour. The chronograph is powered by the IWC-manufactured 69380 calibre with a power reserve of 46 hours.

The Pilot’s Watch Automatic 41 George Russell (Ref. IW328107) is housed in a 41-millimetre case made from black zirconium oxide ceramic, with its crown made from Ceratanium®. Similar to the chronograph, the model displays indices, numerals and Super-LumiNova® in the signature blue shade associated with George Russell. It is powered by the IWC-manufactured 32112 calibre, which includes a double-pawl winding system that provides a power reserve of 120 hours.

Credits: IWC Schaffhausen

Both watches feature titanium case backs with distinct engravings of the number 63, the starting number the driver has raced with since he was a child winning karting championships all the way through to Formula One. The chronograph and automatic models are fitted with blue rubber straps in the same signature blue hue found on the dial, complete with Ceratanium® pin buckles. Thanks to the integrated EasX-CHANGE® system, these straps can be exchanged quickly and easily without any tools.