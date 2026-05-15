Georgina Rodriguez becomes the face of Calzedonia’s SS26 Swimwear Collection

Georgina Rodriguez further remarks her status as an international style icon as she steps in as the new ambassador in Spain for Calzedonia’s SS26 swimwear collection. Her contemporary elegance and effortless connection with a global audience perfectly mirror the brand’s DNA, bringing to life a modern, aspirational aesthetic that blends confidence, femininity, and freshness.

Her image aligns seamlessly with the essence of Calzedonia, offering a renewed vision of swimwear fashion that masters flattering designs created for a self-confident woman.

“For me, the sea is freedom, energy, and femininity. I’ve always loved Calzedonia’s swimwear collection and have worn it for years. Becoming its face today is a true honor.”

Credits: Calzedonia

Credits: Calzedonia

With this partnership, Calzedonia once again celebrates femininity through its swimwear universe, designed to enhance natural shapes with elegance and ease. Georgina’s Mediterranean allure and effortless beauty embody the spirit of the collection, evoking authenticity and confidence.

This season, Calzedonia unveils a collection that celebrates the female silhouette through sophisticated designs, trendy hues, and lines crafted to enhance the body with natural grace. The brand leans into versatile pieces that blend style with comfort, using fabrics and constructions that adapt to the body while highlighting its shape. Among the standout pieces showcased by Georgina Rodriguez is the Minimal Fit model, returning for another season in a range of shades with delicate gold detailing. She wears it in a rich chocolate brown, though it is also available in black, vanilla, and powder pink.

Credits: Calzedonia

The Sequin Net model is repurposed in a butter cream white tone, adorned with subtle, refined sequins that add a soft shimmer, elevating the design with a luminous touch. It is also available in brown and as a black one-piece swimsuit.

Finally, the Savage Shades model completes the collection with a bold animal print in earthy tones. Featuring a cross-over push-up top and brazilian-cut bottoms, it brings a more daring, sensual edge to Georgina’s selection.