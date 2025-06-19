GEOX: SS25 Espadrilles

GEOX presents its Spring-Summer 2025 collection as a tribute to one of the most iconic and versatile footwear of the summer season: the espadrille . With the perfect balance of timeless design, breathability, and comfort, the Italian brand reinterprets this essential piece with a contemporary and functional approach.

GEOX's offering includes espadrilles with a natural jute wedge and closed toe, providing height with a stable stride. Crafted from soft fabrics and leather trim, these styles combine Mediterranean elegance and lightness, ideal for urban looks with a relaxed feel.

Versions with ankle ties, in neutral tones like ivory, earth, or midnight blue, evoke a feminine, bohemian spirit, while open-toe or mule-style designs offer a practical and sophisticated option for everyday wear.

SS25. Credits: GEOX

For those seeking maximum comfort without sacrificing style, GEOX also offers flat espadrilles with a flexible sole and patented breathable insole, perfect for active days in the sun. Contrasting details and natural textures add a distinctive, handcrafted touch.

With this collection, GEOX reaffirms its commitment to innovation in comfort and versatile design. This season's espadrilles are designed for freedom and elegance on warmer days, combining tradition and technology with every step.