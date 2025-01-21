GERRY WEBER: Collection Trends in Fall/Winter 2025

What's coming

The autumn/winter collection from GERRY WEBER combines materials such as flannel, pin stripes, tweed and herringbone with modern accents in bi-color designs and faux plain fabrics. Patchwork materials, knitwear with nylon and decorative details such as fringes, feathers and embroidery give the styles a special touch. Fluffy surfaces, fake fur and sustainable faux leather options ensure comfort and style. Flower prints and marble prints round off the collection with fresh, trendy accents.

What remains

GERRY WEBER's new collection continues to feature tried-and-tested materials and designs: double face, jacquards and denim remain key components. Cargo styles offer a modern cut, while graphic prints and stripes provide contemporary accents. Leopard and animal jacquards and prints are also still represented and create characteristic highlights.

Color trends

The color trends in the new collection range from natural tones such as reed, moss, nature and taupe to bold accents in rosé, chianti and marsala. Shades of blue from light blue to night sky and shades of gray from silver gray to anthracite provide a modern, calming base. Black & White is complemented by Emerald, Bottle Green and Flame, while Stardust, Wood, Fuchsia and Dawn provide lively highlights.

Pattern trends

The pattern trends in the new collection include a wide range of designs. Graphic jacquards for jersey and animal jacquards in the knit range set modern accents. Flower and leaf prints can be found on knitwear and as intarsia, bringing floral elements into the collection. Winter flower prints and colorful animal prints can be seen on blouses and viscose fabrics, while blue and white striped blouses with overprints or colored pull-throughs set classic accents. Stretch blouses with statement prints and front prints on shirts offer additional visual highlights. Multicolor stripes adorn knitwear, while minimalist black & white prints ensure understated elegance. Colored tweeds, herringbone and salt-and-pepper looks as well as degradé effects complete the variety of patterns.

Material trends

The material trends in the new collection offer a versatile selection: Bouclé with 3D effects, flannel, tweed and herringbone provide structure, while satin cotton qualities and satin add elegant accents. Fake suede and nappa leather in new colors offer modern alternatives, complemented by mélange wool blends and jersey with jacquard designs. Scuba with prints or embroidery adds a sporty touch, while flowing viscose/polyester blends and double-face wool offer comfort. Teddy and plush qualities for vests and jackets, corduroy, denim and coating for pants as well as taffeta and shiny cotton for blousons round off the collection.

An eye for detail

The details of the new collection are characterized by special accents: Decorative buttons in metal or rhinestones, attached ribbons with lurex and new inner lining looks with stripes or jacquards offer interesting visual elements. Embroidery, rods, beads, sequins and foil prints create subtle glitter effects on shirts. Bar details for pants and skirts as well as inside/outside prints on knitwear create modern accents. Subtle coatings for pants and stitched edges and seams on knitwear complete the collection with functional and stylish details.

Pattern trends / silhouettes:

The cut trends in the new collection are characterized by a variety of silhouettes: Blazer shapes take a back seat, while jacket styles are increasingly in focus. From short bouclé or tweed jackets with zippers, collars or lapels to teddy jackets combined with nylon or plush jackets. Pants are relaxed and range from wide leg with pleats, culottes and casual denims to straight and bootcut. The cigarette shape also remains relevant in neat wool blends. Shirt blouses in stripes or with wording as well as plain blouses in longer shapes go well with slim pants. Slightly fitted business blouses in stretchy materials remain a classic. Stand-up collar blouses with small ruffles or flared blouses are making a comeback. Knitted skirts and pants are combined as a complete look with matching tops, whereby the normal sleeves on knitwear are more important than the cropped versions. Jersey shirt jackets range from zip-up styles in 1:1 rib to scuba blouson versions.

Must-haves/key look

A cargo suit in a mottled look is just as essential as the pencil skirt in pinstripes, which is complemented with a matching gilet. A tweed jacket in shades of blue harmonizes with the leo graffiti blouse and the faux uni wide leg. Grey denim is combined with a graphic print blouse and a navy pinstripe blazer. A pleated denim skirt looks casual in combination with a front print shirt and a denim jacket. The leo jacquard knit dress with matching cardigan creates an elegant look. The bouclé zip-up jacket with print shirt and black denim offers a modern, relaxed style. A complete look in faux nappa leather, consisting of a blazer, jersey leo turtleneck and jogging trousers, is also a highlight. The plush jacket with a subtle leo design goes perfectly with the fake wide-leg leather trousers. The fake lambskin vest, combined with a two-tone striped sweater and fake velour culottes, rounds off the look. Another must-have is the complete look in Barolo: fake nappa leather leggings with matching cable or textured knit. The list is rounded off with the jersey jacquard suit in Barolo/Off White, which is an absolute highlight.