Get Spring ready with Loeffler Randall's new collection

The new SS22 batch of footwear, handbags, and small accessories is full of thoughtful details, from the latest iterations of the brand's signature pleated styles to woven leather and seasonal raffia staples. A new custom print for the season, Tan Vine Floral, takes inspiration from vintage textiles and incorporates the color palette of spring, with sage green, crimson red, and a buttery yellow base. Pastel hues for a subtle pop of color are also plentiful, in gingham nylon carry-all totes and their returning customer favorite slide, Sonnie. With wedding and event season just around the corner, the brand has introduced a bevy of stunning new pieces to dress up, including a strappy puffy bow heeled sandal, new diamanté clutches, and headbands in luxe materials that add the "cherry on top."

Picture: Loeffler Randall, Women SS22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Picture: Loeffler Randall, Women SS22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Picture: Loeffler Randall, Women SS22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

The main collection will launch on Friday, February 18th, with a second drop in early March with seasonal sandals and woven leather handbags.

About the brand

Loeffler Randall is a family-owned and operated contemporary fashion brand led by Founder & Chief Creative Officer Jessie Randall, alongside her husband, Co-Founder & CEO Brian Murphy. Founded and based in New York City, Loeffler Randall has been in business for over 17 years. Through their distinct aesthetic and technical expertise, the brand expanded their initial offering of shoes to include bags, jewelry, accessories, bridal and most recently, capsule ready-to-wear collections. With a focus on quality, craftsmanship and originality, Loeffler Randall has a loyal following and distinct point-of-view. In addition to their SoHo store, Loeffer Randall is available on their website and retailers worldwide.