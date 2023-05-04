Gizeh x Kangaroos: All eyes on the ‘420 Omnirun Sneaker’ in collaboration with Anna T-Iron

The sneaker brand KangaROOS has launched a limited edition sneaker in collaboration with Gizeh, the traditional cigarette paper brand. The collaboration is based on tradition and perfection, paying tribute to the heritage of both brands.

For this collaboration, graphic designer and street artist Anna T-Iron has lent her creative signature to the classic Kangaroo sneakers, turning them into unique collector’s items. The sneaker which is made by hand from leather and mesh shows a subtle colourway, mixing grey scale tones with a light yellow and the traditional Gizeh colour orange. The mesh part shows T-Irons graffiti-like designs and sketches in black. Each pair is sold with a set of three laces in white, purple and orange and comes with complementary Gizeh products.

Gizeh describes the collaboration as “a little dream coming true”, pointing out the uniqueness of each individual sneaker that makes the whole project extra special. The campaign is the first big collaboration for Gizeh, as they have never worked with a brand together before at this scale - to them it’s not just the sneaker, but a whole new world.