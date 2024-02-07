Global Brand Ambassador Xiao Zhan Interprets TOD’s SS24 Campaign

Newly appointed Global Brand Ambassador Xiao Zhan interprets TOD's SS24 advertising campaign. Chinese actor and singer Xiao Zhan has been part of the TOD's family since 2021 and has always admired the brand's values of excellent craftsmanship and timeless elegance, conveying a contemporary attitude to TOD's Italian lifestyle.

Now, in his position as Global Brand Ambassador, Xiao Zhan stars in the TOD's SS24 campaign where he elegantly interprets the new collection by wearing the brand’s iconic products such as the Bubble Gommino, the T Timeless Messenger and the camera bag in a natural and confident way, adding a modern twist to the Di Bag and the new Greca Belt paired with the must-haves of the Italian wardrobe.

A look that is both refined and relaxed at the same time and that enhances the craftsmanship details of the Brand’s DNA.

Credits: TOD's

About TOD

Founded as a small shoe factory in Casette D’Ete over a century ago, TOD’s epitomizes true Italian style with a focus on craftsmanship. All TOD’s products are entirely Made in Italy, a distinctiveness that has kept clients loyal throughout generations. Refined, understated luxury, impeccable taste and enviable quality are the key signposts to each TOD’s piece. As of December 31st, 2023, the Group’s distribution network includes 345 DOS and 99 franchised stores around the world.