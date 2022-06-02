Global Exhibitions Day: Powerful Return of the German Trade Fair Industry

40 trade fairs in June, 200 during the remainder of the year

Philip Harting re-elected as chairman of the German trade fair industry

As of today, entry is possible. Neither proof of vaccination nor recovery nor test necessary

The German trade fair industry takes off, late but powerfully. In June 2022 alone, 40 trade fairs will take place, among them Europe’s largest outdoor trade fair OutDoor by Ispo in Munich, the trade fairs for textiles Techtextil, Texprocess and Heimtextil as summer special in Frankfurt/Main, and the international aerospace exhibition ILA in Berlin. Already in May more than 40 trade fairs took place in Germany. There were several leading international trade fairs as the industry show Hannover Messe, the energy sector’s trade fair The smarter E in Munich and the Internorga show in Hamburg for the catering trade. About 200 trade fairs will take place throughout the remainder of this year.

We are back. We are happy to welcome our guests at trade fairs in Germany again. Germany is trade fair country number 1. Like never before we are focussing with full power, with creativity and energy on this hot trade fair summer with as many trade fairs as never before. After bans, after cancellations and postponements the backlog is immense. Exhibitors and visitors were missing their trade fairs in Germany. Philip Harting, chairman of the Association of the German Trade Fair Industry AUMA

Recently, the present chairman Philip Harting was confirmed by the general meeting of the association of the German trade fair industry for another three-years-term. He is 47 years old and has been acting as a member of the board since 2008. In 2019 he was elected chairman of the board. After his re-election Harting, himself an exhibitor, emphasised the importance of trade fairs as a meeting point for problem solving and as a showcase for innovations: “In 2022 alone there are almost 20 trade fairs in Germany that address subjects like energy, climate and environment protection. In times of intensive discussions about energy safety, energy independence and expansion of renewable energy it becomes evident how important trade fairs are. At trade fairs, the best ideas are cross-checked for marketability, one finds business partners, new connections and the spirit of invention and improvement.”

Trade fair participants may enter Germany at any time. They are considered business travelers with an urgent need for entry. In April, all access restrictions for trade fairs, hotels and restaurants were lifted. As of today, a proof of vaccination, recovery or negative test upon entry is no longer required. Travelers from countries requiring a visa to enter Germany still need a business visa when participating in a trade fair.

Annually approximately 180.000 enterprises are exhibiting in Germany, roughly 60 percent thereof are from foreign countries and one third thereof is from countries outside of Europe. Almost 30 percent of ten million visitors of German trade fairs arrive from abroad.

Content: AUMA