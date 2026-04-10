Global pop icon Jennie becomes global ambassador for Ray-Ban and Ray-Ban Meta

More than a pop icon, Jennie is a global cultural force. She is a renowned singer, rapper, songwriter, actress and member of the famous K-Pop girl group BlackPink, standing as one of the most influential artists of her generation. Equally acclaimed for her trailblazing sense of style as much as her unique talent, Jennie is a living embodiment of the Ray-Ban DNA, ruled by a restless spirit for expression and innovation. Now, in perfect alignment, Jennie joins the family as Global Ambassador for Ray-Ban and Ray-Ban Meta a role that mirrors her creative spirit bridging the intersection between heritage and visionary technical design.

Credits: Ray Ban

“I’m really happy to be partnering with Ray-Ban - it felt natural from the beginning. To me, confidence isn’t loud; it comes from feeling comfortable with yourself and expressing who you are in a quiet way. Ray-Ban has that same energy: simple, expressive and easy to live in. I love pieces that stay with you every day and become part of your mood, and this collaboration fits perfectly into that" says Jennie.

For the first time, Ray-Ban and Ray-Ban Meta come together under one unified creative vision, launched by an arresting global campaign that captures Jennie’s radical aesthetic, expressive energy and fearless sense of self. A universe where timeless style and cutting-edge innovation coexist. The Ray-Ban visuals are brazen yet minimal, rich with hints of deep red – a nod to the artist’s stage name, Jennie Ruby Jane.

Meanwhile, the Ray-Ban Meta campaign casts her soft blue hues showcasing a seamless blend of editorial fashion and next generation Meta technology showcasing styles that match Jennie’s unfiltered confidence.

Discover frames that match Jennie’s momentum and frame your own next move.

Credits: Ray Ban

Available on April 14, Jennie wears the new optical model, the sleekest frames to date, designed for all-day wear. This model features a slim silhouette with reduced temple height and thickness for a lighter, more comfortable fit, while flexible comfort tips and interchangeable nose pads adapt effortlessly to different face shapes.

Credits: Ray Ban

A staple in Jennie’s rotation, the Daddy-O brings distinct 90s edge. Featuring rounded rectangle crystal lenses and authentic metal signatures, this sporty yet chic style offers a standout retro silhouette approved by the icon.

Credits: Ray Ban

The Alix full-lens shield wraps the face for maximum impact with a Y2K urban edge. Featuring sleek metal temples and a streamlined silhouette, this is a bold statement piece for standout stars.

Credits: Ray Ban

Part of the Asian Design collection, this vintage-inspired metal frame features flat lenses, bold temples, and a shape that fits Jennie's edgy vibe. With a low bridge fit, it’s the perfect blend of comfort and the star’s signature high-fashion attitude.

Credits: Ray Ban

This piece belongs to the Asian Design collection, presenting a vintage-inspired optical frame in metal. Designed for a low bridge fit, it prioritizes comfort without compromising on style. Featuring statement temples and an edgy shape, these glasses embody confident and high-fashion attitude.

Credits: Ray Ban

Retro glam meets contemporary edge. These feminine acetate cat-eye frames are part of the Asian Design collection and are designed for the confident trendsetter. They feature a low bridge fit and iconic rivets, creating a playful silhouette.

Credits: Ray Ban

The Drea features a subtle metal cat-eye silhouette with bio-based nylon lenses and vintage flair. Part of the Pulse collection, this frame adds a touch of effortless retro-chic to her curated capsule.