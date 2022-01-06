Global Streetwear Brand Sprayground drops Limited-Edition Collection with League Of Legends

Sprayground - the rebellious, artistically innovative streetwear brand, known for its unique and vibrant accessories and backpacks - is continuing to innovate in the pop culture space with the introduction of a capsule collection with the incredibly popular game - League of Legends, combining Sprayground's innovative, fashion-forward style with elements inspired by the gaming universe.

The streetwear mogul is once again stepping into the online gaming world with a ready-to-wear collection inspired by one of the world’s most popular video games.

Image: Sprayground

The 18-piece collection features quite a variety of different pieces, including backpacks, t-shirts and sweatshirts that will suit you up for victory. Unique designs included in the collection combine Sprayground’s iconic art piece - the Sprayground shark mouth with well-known League of Legends Champions in a palette of stark blacks, crisp whites, deep blues and flaming reds.

Sprayground’s sustainable, practical and fashion-forward products unveil a sense of utilitarianism, using high-quality materials ready for action and thrilling adventure, no matter the occasion.

David Ben David, founder and creative director of Sprayground, commented on the upcoming collection: “Sprayground has always celebrated individuality and tried to cultivate an adventurous spirit. Who better to collaborate with to emphasize that than League of Legends? We’re excited for this collaboration to be received by fans of the game and Spraygournd alike!”

The new collection will be available later this month exclusively in Sprayground’s onlineshop.