Go for bold! Add a playful hit of color to your closet

The Juul & Belle Label was launched in 2012 by owner Saskia van den Bos. Within 8 years the label has grown to an International brand with over 140 sales points in the Netherlands , Belgium and Germany. Juul & Belle creates fashion with a twist for women, to make them rock and feel beautiful. A matching shoe collection with a tough edge makes Juul & Belle a complete brand that stands out! we’re always looking for new collaborations and would like to have YOU as our new client! For all our retailers we offer a special platform for downloading campaign material.

Over the past few seasons, neutrals have become really big but more recently, though, bolder colors like fuchsia pink, flaming red, cobalt blue and bright green have stood out on the runways and fashion scene. As we look to spring 2022, that is only continuing. At a time when we’re all looking for a dose of fun, it makes sense that Juul&Belle brings a flash collection with bold pops of color in our best selling pieces as the Fay Pull, the Juul pull and the Maddy pull. As you already know we have a big love for statement sneakers and this collection comes with a lot of new funky styles!

Fabulous, Funky and trendy Shoes

“Fashion is all about self-expression, and right now, we believe there is an uplifting feeling of joy.”

That makes you stand out in a fresh way this season

Go for neutrals

