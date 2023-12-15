Good mood, ready to wear: We celebrate our family’s life with the new Sanetta FW24 collection

Colorful and loud, delicate and playful, wild, sweet, sometimes with bows, and sometimes casually checkered: The new Sanetta collection is quite a lot – but it is never boring. Because with the new favorite pieces for autumn/winter 2024, the brand is really going full speed ahead and bringing even more joy, courage and variety to children's closets. With new materials, fashionable accessories and everything else that makes young and old customers happy.

Sustainable materials, fun prints and the perfect fit: The new fall/winter 2024 collection offers everything families need and love. And then there is so much more. GOTS-certified organic cotton, a fair and sustainable production process in our own factories in Europe and quality standards that will endure even the wildest adventures. The traditional brand also hits the mark when it comes to fashion with its new looks - and hits the hearts of modern families.

Big in fashion. Right from the start

Très chic, but also très comfortable and, above all, absolutely child-friendly and perfect for the whole family. The new festive capsule collection wows parents with its high fashion standards and guides children with style as they take their first steps in life. No matter whether it's the first trench made of peached twill, the lovingly embroidered baby girl dress with a matching cardigan or the first smart suit with trousers, a shirt and a vest. Warm berry tones, a delicate rosé and playful collars and ruffles make girls' moms' hearts beat faster. Casual denim styles and an elegant cinnamon shade will make baby boys look fashionable. The capsule collection is perfectly complemented by new, fashionable accessories and wind and weatherproof, padded outdoor suits. Let the most festive time of the year begin.

Credits: Sanetta

Pure love. Fancy style

Children love colors. Parents prefer something more subtle. With the two lines PURE and FANCY, the new Sanetta collection makes both happy. PURE stands for casual essentials made of modern materials from corduroy to waffle piquet - Scandinavian-inspired, interpreted for modern family life. FANCY stands for bright colors and bold prints. Fun, curiosity and bright children's eyes. For girls, the trend color purple sets the tone in both segments: For PURE combined with subtle powder shades and deep blue accents, for FANCY combined with bright turquoise and light blue. Both lines can be mixed and matched as the mood takes you. Anything is allowed. The hoodie with the tulle skirt, for example - a dream just perfect for dancing on tables. Casual checked trousers with a slight flare, a sweat dress with a hood and extra-large polka dots or a chic dungaree dress for the little ones are also right on trend. Purple is only for girls? Not at all! Cheekily combined with blue, cream and green, the color of the season can also be seen on the boys. Other highlights include the adorable Mr. Fox print, contrasting sleeves in color-blocking style and cool turquoise-blue checks on joggers or dungarees. A wide selection of pants in different shades of denim and the new outdoor jackets suitable for the playground round off the favorite looks.

The best parties are in pyjamas

Nightwear is also getting an update. With high-quality materials such as organic cotton, modal and velvet, the casual pyjamas and sleep shirts will ensure that even the youngest children sleep gently and well protected. New child-friendly patterns and prints are designed to come up with the best bedtime stories. As usual, the perfect fit is like your favorite cuddly toy. No wonder children prefer not to take their Sanetta sleepwear off at all. But no problem: the stylish nighties can also be seen at the kindergarten. (Parents of toddlers know what we're talking about).