Step back in time to experience goose-down storytelling – a modern sense of nostalgia! Hear our timeless story about our material's roots, Yvette LIBBY N'guyen Paris (YLN), retold with an updated spin. Let the captivating fairy tales intertwine with fashion and music to make you feel as if you're being taken to another world. Experience a story that brings the feeling of nostalgia – one that will leave you yearning for more.

Hey “goose-down”, where are you from?

First, we are “goose-down”, and we do not come from a place, by all means, ladies and gentlemen. Just from the name you can tell where we're from; we are sourced from geese. And for the extra curious ones, let's play the role of a child who is getting curious about something unknown as we don't stop asking questions until the secret is uncovered. Such a temptation, so let’s walk this road together.

Goose-down comes from geese, why not ducks?

As we know, ducks are much smaller in size than geese and look chubby and fleshy. Therefore, most goose-down in fashion derives from geese as a result of their size. And assuredly, YLN does not ignore this elegant treasure, this is us (goose-down), more specifically, they only choose us from the neck of the geese to ensure our best quality: we do not have bones and we're fluffy, delicate and warm.

Goose-down comes from geese, so where do geese come from?

Darlings, be sure that YLN's "cruelty-free" tag is one that you can absolutely depend on. An easy example can be provided to still your desire for knowledge, after serving itself in sumptuous restaurants, these elegant, royal-like geese accomplished their mission on earth and it’s time all their raw down fibers are transcending to another mission, being celebrated instead of thrown away. Eventually, we are collected by a goose-down distributor, who then gives us to YLN after the whole process.

Picture: Yvette LIBBY N'guyen Paris, courtesy of the brand

Specifically, how is the process?

With the timeless spirit in our inquisitive child, the more we get to know each other, the more fascinating things emerge. First, the purchased raw down fibers will be washed, processed and dried with special equipment to clean, deodorize and disinfect. They must be cleaned for at least one hour, then dried for three minutes at a temperature of 100 to 120 degrees Celsius. Thenceforth people classify them based on their quality and size with special machines. Yes that's right, the whole process of purchasing, washing, and disinfecting until it results into us, a silky and hygienic goose-down, which will be delivered to YLN.

Is there any way to verify that all the above information is true?

Yes, there is a way to truly serve all client’s inquiries from information to even the toughest things. Thus, we are assured by a certificate of epidemiology as evidence that the clothes you are wearing are made in a professional process that brings true safety to your skin. All that is to pamper your skin as gently as rose petals fluttering in the wind.

Why should you choose a product made of goose-down?

Is it any different? What are its outstanding benefits? The fact that we understood our self-worth very well along with the timelessness and nostalgia of YLN, all these efforts led to a very good reason for choosing goose-down. The answer below is straight-to-point and as moderate as our elegance.

Firstly, in terms of color, white goose-down is chosen instead of silver gray, which speaks to the high aesthetics of the products YLN manufactures as well as the love and elegant sense of fashion à-la-mode.

Secondly, in terms of the functional features, we certainly can not ignore the optimal heat control of this natural goose-down, which makes the wearer feel coolness in the summer, and warmth in the winter. In addition, light weight is also a winning point compared to fabrics such as len or cotton.

Third, the price of goose-down is at a very high level in the market. Obviously, the quality is commensurate with what the manufacturer has to spend as well as the wearer, thus "it's worth the price, it's worth a try".

A product example

The main product of Yvette LIBBY N'guyen Paris is outerwear and there are certainly lots of ones made from goose-down, so it is an honor to be presented an outstanding outerwear for fashion à-la-mode. This Mary Corleone is a designer goose-down trench coat from Yvette LIBBY N'guyen Paris with four-way stretch, metallic mirrored iridescence, reflective, waterproof, breathability, premium quality. The extraordinary thing that could not be abandoned is us, goose-down, which gives you the feeling of coolness in summer or warmth in winter. The freedom of wearing it in any season is also a timeless elegance of this outerwear.

Picture: Yvette LIBBY N'guyen Paris, courtesy of the brand

Ladies and gentlemen, “goose-down” would like to express our gratitude toward your attention. Without a doubt, we as well as Yvette LIBBY N'guyen Paris hopes you have been truly enjoying the story-telling of goose-down. To ensure that you don't miss a single thing, keep an eye on Yvette LIBBY N'guyen Paris for updates! Au revoir, mes amis!