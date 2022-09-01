Goosecraft launches new Winter Collection: Do not Disturb

Amsterdam based label GOOSECRAFT launches their FW22 collection with the new ‘Do Not Disturb’ campaign. The collection, inspired by their forever young muse, is a bold statement of winter pieces that GOOSECRAFT is known for. In their latest campaign, the revived and unapologetic essence of the brand definitely shines through.

GOOSECRAFT about the collection: “when the collection was created, we were still in the midst of lockdowns. The thought of withdrawing at home and watching movies that always lead to a happy end inspired us. We wanted to create pieces that showcase the comfort of being at home, while embracing the excitement and intimacy that arises when nobody’s watching.” The result is a collection made to shine now that the world opened up again.

The campaign story of ‘Do Not Disturb’ resembles this feeling. What would you do when nobody’s watching? Dance wildly, jumping on the bed like a kid or eat as many cakes as you can. GOOSECRAFT wants you to make the ordinary, legendary, and this campaign truly embodies this spirit. In many ways, the FW22 collection represents the transition GOOSECRAFT is going through. It’s a mix of refined classics and bold modern statements. Beige and brown coats, spiced up with voluminous pinks and glistering sequins is what make this new drop stand out.

About GOOSECRAFT

GOOSECRAFT nowadays is more than the leather brand they once were, offering a full- range of fashion products. GOOSECRAFT believes that everyone should be able to feel like the star of their own life, and not be ashamed of it. They aim to give anyone who wants to be part of GOOSECRAFT, the fearless spirit of Americana Western and the attitude of a megastar. Follow your own rules, and make the ordinary, legendary. Discover the rock ’n roll in everyday.

Goosecraft, FW22 Collection ‘Do Not Disturb’