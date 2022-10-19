Graduate Fashion Week International launches in Mumbai and presents first of its kind runway show at Lakme Fashion Week

Graduate Fashion Foundation, the charity behind Graduate Fashion Week, are proud to announce the start of Graduate Fashion Week International (GFWi) this October 13 th -16th 2022. Marking the launch of the first ever international chapter of Graduate Fashion Week International (GFWi), final year students and recent graduates from 27 international design schools across the globe unite in Mumbi India to showcase their collections on the catwalk at Lakmé Fashion Week.

The Fashion Design Council of India will present an all-new edition of Pearl Academy x Graduate Fashion Week International. The two powerhouses in fashion education, GFWi and Pearl Academy will come together to present an elevated talent showcase from fashion students across the globe on 16th October at the upcoming season of FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week in Mumbai.

Featuring collections from exceptionally talented students, the showcase will embrace diversity whilst decentralising fashion. Students from these schools will approach fashion from different perspectives, influenced by their individual thought-process, cultural and societal setting, and forms of expression. Key brands and industry figures including Net-a-Porter and Zandra Rhodes will be offering Commended Prizes to three key students from the show.

As well as the climatic runway show on Sunday 16 th October, the four day GFWi event sees international guests of academics and graduates enjoy a packed schedule of live panel talks from leading industry figures and live streamed webinars from globally renowned brands including Zalando and Net-a-Porter.

The launch of GFWi helps elevate exceptional International talents to a global audience but will also facilitate important conversations around fashion education and the future of the fashion industry world-wide. The GFWi event will continue to be held annually in different global locations and supported by a host university, GFWI brings together the very best fashion design talent from around the world to embrace diversity and difference whilst decentralising fashion. The charity, will be working closely with major brands and publications to highlight the GFWi talents that are the next generation of creative talent.

Adrien Roberts, Graduate Fashion Foundation International Chairperson and International Director of Education at Accademia Costume and Moda said, “For over 30 years Graduate Fashion Week has been the world’s biggest exhibition of undergraduate fashion talent, elevating some of the most exciting creative talents of tomorrow and our International Catwalk Showcase has been an intrinsic part of that event for the past 10 years. For the graduates of today, fashion is a global community with inspiration and talent emerging from institutes across the world and as a global community, the time has come to decentralise fashion, and further our inclusivity.”

Sunil Sethi, Chairman of the FDCI said, “Our aim along with Pearl Academy has always been to give young designers a stage to showcase their talent and this landmark collaboration with Graduate Fashion Week International will help break down borders and bring the best of global design talent to the fore. This international showcase will witness an array of cultures to the runway with students from across the globe putting their best foot forward. We look forward to seeing this exceptional presentation at the upcoming season of FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week in Mumbai.”

Antonio Maurizio Grioli, Dean, School of Fashion and Design, Pearl Academy said, “We at Pearl Academy are proud to collaborate with Graduate Fashion Week International - a global stage that showcases some of the world’s best creative talent and offers unique opportunities to Fashion and Design Graduates globally. It’s two powerhouses of fashion education coming together for a platform like FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, Mumbai which only makes this opportunity truly international. With Pearl hosting GFWi this year and showcasing some of its best work alongside 27 other globally renowned Fashion Schools at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week adds another important milestone for us. I’m looking forward to breaking some barriers with our work and having important conversations, which will set the course for the Fashion Industry globally.”

Joy Campbell, Graduate Fashion Foundation Director & Head of Brand Partnerships said, “The launch of Graduate Fashion Week International means that not only can we continue to elevate exceptional International talents but we will also facilitate important conversations on a global stage around fashion education and the future of the fashion industry that our amazing young talents will be a pivotal part of. Of course, we are also looking forward to representing our UK schools as winners from our Catwalk Awards will also have their collections shown, we are so excited to be partnering with the brilliant Pearl Academy for the first GFWi and can’t wait to celebrate this next chapter of the Graduate Fashion Foundation.”

Aditi Srivastava, President - Pearl Academy said, “This is the first time that a successful event like GFW is going Global and we at Pearl Academy are proud to partner with the Graduate Fashion Foundation which continues to grow and expand its worldwide reputation as the largest and most comprehensive platform for fashion talent in the world. The world around us has changed, these are different times for us, our industry and especially our students. Creative students are not only constantly looking for inspiration but also ready to take on new challenges and push beyond conventions. And what better body than the Graduate Fashion Foundation which represents and embodies the same.”

The Graduate Fashion Foundation is the world’s largest platform for BA Fashion talent with an annual event, Graduate Fashion Week in London and Graduate Fashion Week International.