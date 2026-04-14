Grand-Slam Style: Boss Scores Major Partnership as Official Lifestyle Outfitter of the Australian Open

Today, Boss enters a new era in sport and culture, announcing a landmark partnership as the Official Lifestyle Outfitter of the Australian Open from 2027. From first serve to championship point, the brand will present elevated style on and off the court, combining sharp tailoring, sports-inspired looks, and standout hospitality moments – all on one of the world’s most prestigious sporting stages.

The partnership is rooted in a shared mindset: ambition, world-class performance, global relevance, and a bold confidence that defines both Boss and the Australian Open. As a cornerstone of Boss’s cultural strategy, the collaboration creates a powerful platform to connect with fans at scale, unlock new audiences, and showcase the full world of Boss through its collections, ambassadors, and experiences.

“We are absolutely excited to partner with the Australian Open, which is one of the most dynamic and globally followed sporting events worldwide,” stated Daniel Grieder, CEO of Hugo Boss. “This collaboration is a natural fit for us, as it brings together two brands that share the same commitment to excellence, innovation, and creating extraordinary experiences. Tennis is part of Boss’s DNA. The partnership therefore marks an important step in our strategy to further drive the brand’s positioning at the intersection of sport, lifestyle, and global fan engagement.”

“The Australian Open has always been about more than just great tennis – it’s about atmosphere, innovation, and setting the benchmark for major sporting events worldwide,” Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said. “Boss is a global brand with impeccable credentials in sport and style, and together we will enhance how our tournament looks, feels, and connects with fans from around the world.”

Credits: Hugo Boss

In its new role as the tournament’s Official Lifestyle Outfitter, Boss is set to transform the visual identity of the Australian Open like never before. Dressing up to 4,000 staff, officials, umpires, and ball kids, Boss will make an unmistakable impact, setting its signature confident style from the very first moment. The result is a bold step change: a unified, elevated, and distinctly modern aesthetic that will be visible across every corner of Melbourne Park. A curated palette of refined shades, subtle nods to the brand's tailoring expertise, and easy-wear silhouettes engineered for the Melbourne heat come together to signal a new era in tournament style – perfectly in tune with the fast-paced, high-energy spirit of the event.

Boss branding will also be displayed around the venue, including inside the iconic Rod Laver Arena. Beyond the tournament’s courts, the collaboration will extend to exclusive replica teamwear, merchandise, and off-court capsules. Dedicated pop-up stores, immersive on-site fan activations, an elevated guest experience, and further special events will bring the Boss attitude to every part of “The Happy Slam.” Online and in store, impactful storytelling and curated initiatives will also share the sunshine spirit of Melbourne with tennis fans around the globe.

In a powerful opening serve that ignites excitement and sets the tone for what’s to come, the brand has created bold visuals to accompany today’s announcement. Bridging the worlds of fashion and sport, the imagery reimagines tennis balls in tactile fabrics – from rich wool to soft alpaca – as a nod to Boss’s roots in craft and tailoring.

The brand’s history in tennis dates back to the 1980s, when it embarked on a 15-year-long sponsorship of the Davis Cup, the world’s largest international team competition in men’s tennis. Most recently, Boss has welcomed star players Taylor Fritz and Matteo Berrettini, as well as emerging talents Noma Noha Akugue and Ella Seidel, as brand ambassadors, and since 2022 has served as title sponsor of popular ATP 250 tournament the Boss Open in Stuttgart. Through the Australian Open partnership, Boss is cementing its presence in tennis at one of the world’s most prestigious tournaments, and propelling its position as a leading global style authority at the intersection of sport and culture.