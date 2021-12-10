Great success for Torino Fashion Week Digital

DIGITAL event of fashion shows, B2B, talks and workshops to connect emerging fashion in the world.

15-21 November 2021 from 9 p.m. — Palazzo Madama, Turin

Torino Fashion Week believed in digital and won. The fashion shows were broadcast live streaming on the website www.torino-fashion-week.eu and Facebook and were followed by thousands of contacts in Italy and abroad.

This sixth edition confirmed that Torino Fashion Week is an emerging fashion HUB able to outline the new future of fashion show, a digital future that thanks to the APP allows viewers to follow the fashion shows and the delivery of the Torino Fashion Week digital Awards, to get to know emerging designers, international designers and niche brands through interviews.

Many industry publications have told the story of Turin Fashion Week through its protagonists: Maki Mandela with the streetwear collection the Struggle Series, American collective Al Nisa Designs and the organisation Dress for Success Serbia in collaboration with the German non-governmental organisation Help-Hilfe zur Selbsthilfe who presented the collection “No Women is Island”.

The CNA designers Federmoda Torino parade includes: Soho, Anyta Style, Verman Style, Dang To Nga, Cristina Doneddu and Adelyur Fashion. In addition, the CNA Federmoda Lombardia parade includes: Sara Savian, Patrizia Altieri Couture, Valentina Poltronieri, Valentina Poltronieri, Emanuele Manenti, Nicoletta Fasani, Bamà Fashion and Flavia Pinello.

Specials guests include Dimitar Dradi, Bolandy, Il Diamante, Hussain Harba and Fancs_V.

Included among the world fashion weeks by industry operators, TFW is an independent and innovative event aimed at emerging brands, young designers and small and medium-sized fashion companies. Its international vocation — which, however, does not underestimate the importance of local and national talents — is confirmed by the ability to attract companies, brands, buyers and designers from all over the world. From 2016 to today, brands from all over the world take part in this event that combines 7 days of international fashion shows, conferences and workshops with speakers from every continent and a series of bilateral meetings (B2B) between buyers and experts in the international sector.

The format is promoted worldwide thanks to the collaboration with the Enterprise Europe Network (EEN), the most important European network, co-financed by the European Commission.

This is the new generation of fashion shows dedicated to emerging, small and medium-sized enterprises and all the new brands that want to be noticed, who want to assert themselves and are increasingly oriented towards sustainability, paying more attention to quality and real content rather than to ornament.

“COVID-19 has marked a metamorphosis in the fashion system", says Claudio Azzolini founder of Torino Fashion Week and Vice President CNA Federmoda Provincial, who adds: "The online format, which was created in 2020, follows consistently its primordial ideas and adapts to changes and innovation to foster a sustainable model in the fashion sector. Our goal is to find in every single corner of the world new brands and emerging ones that really want to be noticed. The future of fashion shows has changed. Like everything around us. And like many things, the textile/fashion sector will be increasingly digital. The innovative vision has always been the soul of Turin Fashion Week that from the outset wanted to distance itself from the traditional methods of conceiving fashion shows. But today it becomes an imperative for everyone. The pandemic that overwhelmed us, taking away many things, perhaps gave us a sense of time and what is really important, as well as a greater focus on the quality of what matters. Even in work.

Torino Fashion Week was organised by the company TMODA s.r.l.; the institutional partners are Unioncamere Piemonte, Chamber of Commerce of Turin, European Commission, Entreprise Europe Network, CNA, CNA Federmoda, Palazzo Madama and Fondazione Torino Musei. Among the non-institutional partners House of Mandela, Al Nisa, Centre of Modest Fashion, Dress for Success Belgrade, Help, Vie Fashion Week Dubai, Rinascente, Banca di Cherasco, Piemontese Foundation for Cancer Research through the Life is Pink, Hangover, Q-easy, Toro Legal Hub. The casting and fashion shows are curated by Fashion Team, the maquillage by GV Make up Academy supported by Kryolan and the hairstyling by Luigi Silvestro by Giovio & Silvestro hairdressers. The digital is signed by Sei Stream and the photos by Paolo Ratto.

Torino Fashion Match

Of course, we did not miss the business soul of the format that guaranteed 4 days of webinars for SMEs, start-ups and entrepreneurs in the textile and fashion sector and a series of international online meetings dedicated to B2B and organised through the b2match platform. As every year, the Torino Fashion Match https://torino-fashion-match-2021.b2match.io/ (from 15 to 18 November) organised by Unioncamere Piemonte as part of the Enterprise Europe Network and Sector Group Textile and Fashion.

Confirming the success of the B2B Torino Fashion Match, in 2019 the event received the award for best practice among all B2B activities carried out within the 17 Sector Groups of the EEN network.

Fashion designers have also become part of baybasa.com, the social business platform that enhances international business because it offers companies, entrepreneurs, startups and investors the opportunity to be in contact with each other and with the supply chain by opening an online store. Finally, important relationships with Vie Fashion Week in Dubai supported the sixth edition of Turin Fashion Week which also started a collaboration with La Sapienza University of Rome for the 2022 edition with the students of the course of Management and Communication of Events.