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Gucci announces Ningning of Aespa as new global brand ambassador

Fashion
Gucci announces Ningning of Aespa as new global brand ambassador. Credits: Gucci
PRESS RELEASE
By Press Club

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The House is pleased to welcome N INGNING from the group a espa to the Gucci family as Global Brand Ambassador.

Recognized for her strong stage presence, vocal talent, and distinctive artistic identity, N INGNING has become a notable voice among a new generation of performers. As member of K-pop group a espa , her creativity and international influence have connected her with fans across the globe.

As Global Brand Ambassador, N INGNING will take part in a range of Gucci events and initiatives, further strengthening the connection between the House and audiences worldwide.

Regarding her appointment NINGNING shared: “I’m honored and excited to be named a G lobal Brand A mbassador for Gucci, a brand with over 100 years of craftsmanship. I grew up fascinated by Gucci and it doesn’t feel real that I get to help bring the H ouse’s designs to new generations and tastes. ”

Gucci
Kering
Kering SA