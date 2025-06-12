Gucci celebrating the house's monogram with Emily Ratajkowski: A GG obsession

Framed by the shifting light of a day in Cannes, Gucci introduces the new campaign dedicated to the GG Monogram, capturing Emily Ratajkowski in a series of curated moments, from pauses on city corners to the late-day glow along the promenade.

Credits: Gucci

Photographed by Daniel Arnold, the campaign unfolds a balance of presence and ease, movement and stillness. As the protagonists move effortlessly between the city’s crowds and the carefree calm of the beach, their journey is threaded by one constant, the GG Monogram. Worn across a spectrum of pieces, from new handbags to archival-inspired travel silhouettes from the Gucci Savoy line tracing back to the House’s beginnings in the world of luggage, the motif becomes a discreet companion, a signature presence woven into the everyday.

Credits: Gucci

Credits: Gucci

Central to this narrative is the recently debuted Gucci Giglio handbag. Unveiled during the Cruise 2026 fashion show in Florence, Gucci Giglio pays homage to the House’s roots, celebrating the Giglio, the lily emblem synonymous with the city since medieval times. Debuting at the historic Gucci Archive, the piece reflects over a century of artisanal mastery, innovation, and expressive design, drawing on archival codes and heritage techniques while embracing modern craftsmanship.

Credits: Gucci

The campaign also introduces a new chapter of the Ophidia collection. Drawing from handbag and accessory silhouettes of the late 1970s, the new Ophidia pieces feature soft GG Monogram coated canvas, green cotton lining, the Double G emblem in polished light gold metal, and the signature Web stripe that boldly defines each silhouette. A highlight of the campaign is the Mini GG handbag, a new design available for pre-order online and in store, which reimagines the House’s signature duffle style in a compact form.

Rooted in the legacy of Guccio Gucci’s original valigeria creations, the GG Monogram emerges once again as more than a design, it is a living code. A visual signature that adapts, evolves, and endures across time and collections. More than a campaign, this is a study of identity: a GG obsession.