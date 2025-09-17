Gucci introduces Gucci Shift Sneaker

First unveiled at the Cruise 2026 fashion show in Florence last May, the design is ultralight and low to the ground, anchored by the House’s signature Web stripe, an equestrian-inspired detail that connects heritage with modern design.

Balancing ease and refinement, Gucci Shift plays with proportion and tone across its variations, embracing the nuance of everyday style while remaining just ahead of the moment.

For women, the sneaker blends mesh GG fabric and soft suede with side elastic inserts that enhance its deconstructed, ultra-light feel. The flat sole recalls the elegance of a classic ballerina, merging the lightness of dance with the comfort of a sneaker. Signature details include a light gold Interlocking G charm on the laces, the Web detail on the side, and a Web loop at the back. Women’s styles are offered in suede and technical fabric colorways, as well as suede combined with GG canvas in neutral tones.

For men, the design emphasizes bold modernity with signature Web stripe details on the tongue and back, and lateral stitching recalling the Web motif. The look is completed with an outsole featuring a maxi-logo detail. Men’s variations are available in plain leather, washed leather, and GG canvas.

Lightweight, versatile, and forward-looking, the Gucci Shift sneaker embodies a fresh chapter in the House’s exploration of movement and everyday ease.