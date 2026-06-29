Gucci launches 'Made in Italy' campaign with Jannik Sinner

Italian luxury house Gucci has unveiled its latest campaign, 'Made in Italy', starring global brand ambassador Jannik Sinner. The launch was marked with a dinner in London on June 22, bringing together friends of the house as the tennis season reaches Wimbledon.

Rooted in Gucci's Italian heritage, the campaign positions Sinner as an embodiment of a modern Italian spirit. The current world No. 1 in the ATP rankings, Sinner is a champion who combines respect for the traditions of his sport with a forward-looking approach to the game, values that resonate with the house's own Italian roots.

Tennis has been a source of creative inspiration for Gucci for more than five decades, forming an ongoing dialogue between sport and style. The 'Made in Italy' campaign continues to develop that connection.

Sinner is set to compete at Wimbledon for the sixth consecutive year.