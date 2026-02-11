Gucci launches the first Sponsored AI Lens for luxury with Snapchat

Snapchat and Gucci are opening the door to a new AI-powered experience that invites Snapchatters to step into the luxury sector’s first Sponsored AI Lens and become one of Gucci’s iconic characters.

Entering La Famiglia with Snapchat

This interactive Lens powered by generative artificial intelligence invites Snapchatters to step into the shoes of La Famiglia’s emblematic figures with strong identities, including:

L’Incazzata, in a ’60s-style “little red coat” that reflects her fiery demeanour

La VIP, in head-to-toe GG Monogram that makes a statement

La Bomba, in a bold coat and the new Lunetta bag, styled for “the bombshell”

Direttore, in a tailored suit envisioned for "the boss"

Il Figo, in the “cool guy” look led by sensuality and instinct

Principino, in a look shaped by “the little prince’s” magnetism

Generative AI on Snapchat: a landmark debut for the luxury industry

As the first luxury House to launch a Sponsored AI Lens on Snapchat, Gucci is raising the bar—using technology to turn the Snapchat camera into a new space for creativity.

“Generative AI gives luxury brands an entirely new way to tell stories,” says Geoffrey Perez, Global Head of Luxury at Snap Inc. “We’re excited to bring this to life with Gucci, a House that’s always pushed creative boundaries on Snapchat—from AR try-ons to now generative AI. With La Famiglia, we’re taking that collaboration a step further, inviting people not just to look at a campaign, but to step inside it and be part of the experience.”

The La Famiglia Lens is available via the Snapchat Lens carousel in France, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, and worldwide through Gucci’s public profile.