Gucci Monte Carlo: The House introduces the first chapter of its new campaign to celebrate the summer season

Unfolding across Monte Carlo, the House’s latest campaign is captured in a series of moments shaped by motion, light and the spirit of escape. The first chapter moves through pools and open water, with a cast including Tian Xi Wei, Amelia Gray, Anok Yai, Elisabetta Dessy, Emma Koch, Kayako Higuchi, Felix Friedman, Ibrahima Kane and Samuel Watson. Figures caught between somewhere and elsewhere, plans hinted at rather than declared, and a sense that the next hour might lead anywhere. A summer of possibility rather than repose, framed by Monaco’s cultural aura, long a stage for fashion and glamour.

The wardrobe moves with ease through these shifting settings. For her, summer essentials with an edge, sharp tailoring and flowing silhouettes rendered in the Flora motif. For him, everyday separates and all-day denim. Accessories anchor the narrative, including the Gucci Jackie, Venice and Gossip handbags, while the Mercato in white leather and GG Monogram duffle and tote carry summer journeys. The Gucci Madison and Melrose, presented in the GG Monogram, move seamlessly from day to evening, shoulder bags sized for the essentials.

Credits: Gucci

Credits: Gucci

Flora threads through the campaign, a composition that has remained central to the House’s visual language since its creation in 1966, and which this year marks its 60th anniversary. Originally conceived by Vittorio Accornero at the request of Rodolfo Gucci for Princess Grace of Monaco, Flora was envisioned as an abundant field of blooms in 37 distinct colours, first presented as a silk scarf. This origin places Flora in dialogue with Princess Grace of Monaco, whose presence marked a defining moment in its creation.

Credits: Gucci

Credits: Gucci

From the 1960s to the present day, Monaco has held a particular place within the world of fashion, a city where heritage and the contemporary continue to meet.

The collection will be available on gucci.com, in Gucci boutiques worldwide, and across the House’s resort locations in Forte dei Marmi, Porto Cervo, Capri, Ibiza, Mykonos, Formentera, Saint-Tropez and Cannes, where dedicated seasonal selections and exclusive styles further extend the spirit of a Gucci summer.