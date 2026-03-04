Gucci Unveils See Now, Buy Now For The Gucci Primavera Collection By Demna, Across Selected Stores And A New Digital Experience

Following Demna’s first fashion show on February 27, a curated selection from the Gucci Primavera collection is now available in selected stores and online, ahead of the official launch starting from July 2026.

Primavera establishes a new vocabulary of silhouettes, textures, and materials, expressing the product design ethos at the core of Gucci. It informs ideas of lightness, ease, comfort, and body-aware silhouettes, driven by rigorous product development that has allowed the House to create the ultimate seamless garments and pieces cut as close as possible to the body, a quintessentially Gucci sensibility.

The exclusive release is presented within a dedicated platform on Gucci.com through a new visual identity, marking the beginning of this new chapter for the House. Conceived as an extension of the fashion show’s creative direction, the platform transforms into a digital space where the runway becomes navigable, and the selection unfolds through sequential discovery rather than conventional page navigation.

Further expanding this vision, Gucci introduces a new experience exclusively on Apple Vision Pro, debuting on March 5. Within a hyper-realistic virtual environment faithfully recreating the setting of the fashion show, users are invited to step inside its atmosphere and explore it, reliving the emotions and momentum of the show in a uniquely immersive and spatial dimension.