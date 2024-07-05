Guess Jeans officially launches Guess Airwash

GUESS JEANS, the new brand by the American denim pioneer, GUESS - conceived by Chief New Business and Development Officer, Nicolai Marciano - introduces its new sustainable GUESS AIRWASH™ technology as he revitalises and informs the denim sector. The enterprise reclaims the fashion giant’s legacy as a frontrunner in the denim field with the introduction of this new technology; a state-of-the-art sustainable alternative to the stone washing spearheaded by GUESS at its inception.

When the Marciano brothers founded GUESS in 1981, they brought to fashion the stone washing that would transform the face of denim forever. Its modern-day counterpart, GUESS AIRWASH™ is the future of denim: a cutting-edge technology that recreates the stone washed look through a sustainable lens.

First previewed at Pitti Immagine Uomo 105 in January 2024 with their ‘The Next 40 Years of Denim’ exhibition, the GUESS AIRWASH™ technology largely replaces the water used in stone washing with air and bubbles. The practice – which also eliminates the use of pumice stones – significantly decreases the water and energy consumption of stone washing. The technology was developed by Jeanologia, a long-time partner of GUESS, which retains global exclusivity on GUESS AIRWASH™ for an extensive period. To celebrate the recent inaugural Amsterdam store launch, GUESS JEANS brought the exhibition to Amsterdam (with more plans to take it around the world) where guests were invited behind the scenes to witness the process of GUESS AIRWASH™ technology; continuing the narrative that GUESS JEANS is leading ‘The Next 40 Years of Denim’.

GUESS JEANS encompasses a complete wardrobe with GUESS AIRWASH™ denim as its focal point. The timeless proposal reimagines and refines the authentic West Coast wardrobe epitomised by GUESS through contemporary values and vision. Built upon forty years of modern heritage, GUESS JEANS constructs a springboard for the next four decades of the company. GUESS JEANS marks the first commercial project launched by Nicolai Marciano in his broader capacity at GUESS. 42 years after the brand popularised stonewash, the new technology-driven line signifies a full circle for the denim pioneer as it enters the sustainable era of GUESS AIRWASH™.

About Guess Jeans

GUESS JEANS is an American west coast lifestyle brand rooted in a 40-year denim legacy. Conceived by Nicolai Marciano, GUESS JEANS embodies the next era of denim fashion, with a commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge innovation. GUESS JEANS offers a full line of core basics focusing on denim that encapsulates the timeless essence of GUESS, seamlessly blending the brand’s rich heritage with a contemporary perspective. GUESS JEANS will be available on their website, in an all new fleet of GUESS JEANS stores worldwide and through select wholesale partners beginning June 3rd, 2024.