GUESS JEANS Partners with Japanese Artist Verdy for a Bold New Chapter

GUESS JEANS and New Business Development Director Nicolai Marciano announce their partnership with Japanese artist Verdy, a global figure in the creative and fashion industries. This collaboration seamlessly blends Verdy's contemporary style with the rich heritage of GUESS JEANS.

Since 2023, GUESS JEANS has maintained a continuous series of global collaborations with Verdy, launching in Paris, Hong Kong, Japan, and Osaka. In 2025, Nicolai Marciano solidified the brand's relationship with the multi-faceted artist, welcoming Verdy to the GUESS JEANS family.

"I'm excited to be working with GUESS JEANS and my good friend, Nicolai. I've always respected the passion he and his family have put into the brand. GUESS has a lot of history and culture, and I'm happy to be a part of it." – VERDY

Following the brand's launch in 2024, Nicolai Marciano curated global activations, opened flagship stores in Amsterdam and Berlin, and spearheaded the brand's expansion into India through a partnership with Tata Unistore. The announcement of Verdy's artistic partnership is the latest installment in the global evolution of GUESS JEANS, which develops market expansions alongside the brand's cultural and artistic repertoire.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and being friends with Verdy over the years. I’ve always admired her kindness and her ability to bring a playful, fun element to everything she touches. As we embark on a significant shift in our strategy in Japan, which is now focused through the lens of GUESS JEANS, I felt strongly about bringing Verdy on board for this exciting new chapter.” - Nicolai Marciano.

As a creative pioneer in Japan, Verdy is expected to enhance and reimagine the global GUESS JEANS universe. Bringing new energy, Verdy's appointment heralds the next phase of the brand's expansion strategy in Japan.

Verdy's illustrious portfolio includes iconic projects such as "Girls Don't Cry" and "Wasted Youth," alongside his beloved characters Vick and Visty. His collaborations span global brands such as Nike, Human Made, Kenzo, Beats by Dre, McDonald's, Instagram, and Dover Street Market. He served as the artistic director for ComplexCon Long Beach 2022, ComplexCon Hong Kong 2024, and K-pop sensation Blackpink's "Born Pink" tour.

As part of GUESS JEANS' ongoing commitment to highlighting innovative and emerging voices shaping fashion, art, music, and culture, Verdy joins the brand's creative universe. This collaboration comes ahead of the highly anticipated opening of GUESS JEANS flagship stores in Tokyo and Los Angeles, uniting the influences of both cities and paving the way for what's to come.