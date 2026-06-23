Guess returns to Pitti Uomo 110, presenting Guess Jeans and Guess Man through two distinct exhibition concepts

Guess announces its return to Pitti Uomo 110, reaffirming the brand's presence on one of the most influential international platforms in the menswear sector. For the June 2026 edition, Guess is presenting both Guess Jeans and Guess Man, each with its own exhibition space, reflecting two distinct yet complementary identities.

Both environments reflect the evolution of the brands through a balance of refined design and cultural expression. While maintaining their individual character, the two spaces share a contemporary architectural language defined by clean geometries, natural materials and immersive elements, offering a coherent interpretation of the Guess lifestyle.

Guess Jeans: where denim heritage meets the spirit of the west coast

Guess Jeans returns to Pitti Uomo with a new immersive concept inspired by Californian surf culture, reinterpreted from a contemporary perspective. The space is developed as a fluid environment inspired by the ocean, where visual narrative and spatial design merge to create a dynamic and engaging experience.

Credits: Guess

Inspired by vintage coastal references and the characteristic attitude of the West Coast, the exhibition translates the ocean's energy into an architectural language defined by movement, light and natural textures. A colour palette inspired by the sea, waves, sand and wooden elements reinforces the connection between the environment and the collection, while maintaining coherence with Guess's global identity.

At the heart of the space, Guess Jeans presents an exclusive preview of its collaboration with Quiksilver, an alliance that brings together two iconic expressions of the Californian lifestyle. The capsule collection explores the intersection of denim heritage and surf culture, combining Guess's legacy with Quiksilver's spirit of freedom, movement and authenticity.

Credits: Guess

The installation incorporates an experiential dimension where visitors are invited to interact directly with the environment. Interactive elements, such as a lifeguard tower and digital resources, transform the space into a participatory journey that evokes the feeling of being immersed in a surf-dominated landscape. A subtle visual language inspired by the 2000s reinforces the narrative, merging nostalgia with a contemporary and energetic aesthetic.

The collection reflects a relaxed and expressive wardrobe influenced by the coastal lifestyle, where layering, textures and washed finishes are combined with a sense of spontaneity and naturalness. The result is a confident and constantly evolving vision for Guess Jeans, rooted in American heritage but continually redefined through cultural dialogue and innovation.

Credits: Guess

Guess Jeans reaffirms its identity through a modern interpretation of denim, shaped by heritage, creativity and the eternal spirit of California.

Contemporary vision of the Guess Man lifestyle

Guess Man returns to Florence to continue its presence at Pitti Uomo, reinforcing the strategic importance of the event as a global meeting point for creativity, business and future vision.

Credits: Guess

For the June 2026 edition, Guess Man presents an exhibition space defined by a clean and contemporary aesthetic, where natural materials and essential geometries create a sophisticated and immersive environment. The architectural concept evolves the design direction introduced in 2025, further strengthening a modern visual language with international resonance.

At Pitti Uomo, Guess Man presents its latest collections, offering a complete proposal that covers all product categories, including prêt-à-porter, outerwear, denim and accessories. This comprehensive approach reinforces the brand's lifestyle positioning and defines a modern, self-confident, versatile man who is connected to his personal style.

Credits: Guess

“Returning to Florence is a very significant moment for us,” states Paul Marciano, co-founder and creative director of Guess. “Guess Man continues to evolve with a clear vision, and Pitti Uomo remains the ideal platform to share that journey. Our collections reflect a man who is self-confident, curious and guided by a sense of freedom and purpose.”

Participation in Pitti Uomo 110 marks a new step in the consolidation of Guess Man within the international menswear landscape, reaffirming the brand's commitment to a coherent, solid and future-oriented identity.