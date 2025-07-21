GUESS SS26: A Global Celebration

For Spring/Summer 2026, GUESS delivers a spirited, globe-spanning collection that encapsulates the brand’s signature blend of boldness and sophistication. Anchored in themes of escapism and effortless allure, the collection follows a journey through the Arab Emirates, the South of France, and Colombia, each destination lending its own texture, palette, and narrative to the season. A textural and visual tapestry

The SS26 womenswear offering is marked by juxtapositions: romantic floral voile dresses rub shoulders with garments in safari shades, abstract zebra prints and blue-and-white marine stripes conjure coastal living, while lurex knitwear brings warmth to cooler evenings. This aesthetic diversity is grounded in lightweight, high-summer materials such as linen blends, sangallo embroidery, organza, and crochet, selected to offer both visual interest and all-day wearability.

SS26 Credits: GUESS

In denim, GUESS continues to push boundaries with the introduction of “ROICA™ V550,” a degradable stretch fiber that exemplifies the brand’s increasing focus on sustainable innovation. The collection is structured around three key drops, with the opening delivery titled “Escapism” arriving in stores from February 26. Featuring organza styles and city-ready looks in soft neutrals, it sets the tone for a season defined by versatility and metropolitan ease.

A lifestyle-driven approach

True to the GUESS DNA, SS26 is crafted for the contemporary woman navigating day-to-night dressing with confidence. It merges trend-conscious silhouettes with timeless appeal, addressing the lifestyle needs of an audience that seeks both individuality and polish. The collection is versatile, offering contemporary and sophisticated looks with a focus on fashion both day and night.

Credits: GUESS

Looking ahead: GUESS x North Sails

The brand also unveils an exciting collaboration with North Sails, a first-of-its-kind capsule blending GUESS’s fashion-forward identity with North Sails’ technical prowess and sustainability ethos. Featuring both men’s and women’s looks, the new capsule celebrates the colors of the sea through statement pieces like branded sweatshirts and tees, quilted gilets, flowing windbreakers, and relaxed cargo pants. Designed for performance, comfort, and style, the collection reflects the synergy between the two brands and a shared commitment to responsible innovation and next-generation fashion values.