Gym King Launches ‘Nothing Beats Belief’ Campaign

Sportswear brand Gym King to launch ‘Nothing Beats Belief’ campaign, a brand concept story focusing on athletic apparel that helps you be at your best when working out, whatever the activity - launching 27 th April.

Featuring mix & match men’s and women’s gym-wear sets made from sweat wicking fabrics, the ‘Nothing Beats Belief’ campaign will reinforce Gym King’s fitness credentials and showcase product functionality - inspiring customers to achieve their fitness goals in time for the high summer season.

Celebrities within the fitness arena are fronting the campaign, such as ex-professional footballer Ashley Cain, Muay Thai enthusiast Kaz Crossley, personal trainer Michael Griffiths and fitness youtuber Olivia Jarvis - working on various projects across social content creation, Instagram takeovers and modelling.

Kaz Crossley x Gym King Nothing Beats Belief Campaign, courtesy of the brand

“Consumers will be encouraged to believe in themselves to make a difference and prepare for the year ahead, the upcoming summer months and ensure they not only look good, but also feel better.” Says Jon Tuck, Gym King Marketing Director.

The new gym-wear collections named Flex and Formation will be available to shop from 27th April at www.gymking.com.

Michael Griffiths x Gym King Nothing Beats Belief Campaign, courtesy of the brand

https://thegymking.com/pages/about-us

The ‘Nothing Beats Belief’ campaign follows JD Sport’s multi-million-pound investment in Gym King in 2021.

Olivia Jarvis x Gym King Nothing Beats Belief Campaign, courtesy of the brand