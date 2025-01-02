Hackett London launches its Autumn-Winter ‘24 campaign: We belong to London

Leading Every brand is shaped by its roots. For its Autumn- Winter 2024 campaign, Hackett London celebrates how its signature style and identity are profoundly influenced by the city of its origins: London. Shot by acclaimed fashion and portrait photographer Ben Harries, this campaign highlights Hackett’s deep connection to its British heritage.

The atmosphere, colours, and energy of autumnal London inspire and shape the essence of Hackett London’s Autumn-Winter 2024 campaign. The campaign follows three modern men as they traverse from the Royal Academy of Arts to Piccadilly Arcade, exploring the vibrant streets of Mayfair and the serene beauty of St James’s Park. Each location resonates with the spirit of the city, reflecting a fusion of Hackett’s refined elegance and London’s unique charm, with every outfit complementing its surroundings. Our journey through these emblematic spots embodies the profound connection between Hackett and its roots, showcasing how all Hackett pieces carry the essence of London in every stitch and fibre.

Credits: Hackett London

The campaign showcases some of the most iconic pieces from the new Autumn-Winter ‘24 collection, with a palette comprising a sophisticated array of colours, including rich burgundies, warm tobaccos, and classic winter shades like navy blue and forest green. British patterns such as windowpane, Prince of Wales, herringbone, and tartan are prominently showcased, defining the style of blazers, gilets, and trousers. Designed for the modern man who maintains his refined look in any setting, these garments transition seamlessly from a morning transit by the Thames to cosy evening settings in amber-lit restaurants, ensuring both comfort and style throughout all weather conditions.

A standout aspect of this collection is its hybrid pieces, designed for flexibility during transitional weather. The season kicks off with lightweight fabrics like cotton and nylon, evolving to heavier materials such as cotton jersey yarns, cord knits, and down jackets as temperatures drop. Suede adds a touch of luxury while layering and knitwear are emphasised with new hybrid gilets, Fair Isle designs, and intricate cable knits. Outerwear options, including the Velospeed, 4- pocket jackets, and down coats, provide stylish protection against the cold.