Hackett London SS26 campaign: The Journey of a Man - Modern British menswear, shaped by experience

Hackett, one of the brands of global fashion group AWWG, presents David Gandy as the ambassador of its main brand campaign for Spring/Summer 2026. Titled “The Journey of a Man”, it explores the idea that a man is not defined by his destination, but by the journey he takes.

Beyond an icon of British style, David Gandy represents a life shaped by experience, growth, and quiet confidence; bringing authenticity to a campaign that celebrates the journey and the character it shapes.

Captured by London-based fashion photographer Mariano Vivanco, the campaign was shot in the Al Qudra Desert near Dubai. Against wide, open landscapes — where light, space, and stillness converge — the images highlight the balance of sharp tailoring and relaxed ease without losing the brand’s identity. Throughout the campaign Gandy moves with thoughtfulness, never rushed, never still; allowing each frame to capture presence and attention to detail.

The desert reflects life's path: open, unpredictable, and transformative; and becomes a metaphorical backdrop for the journey of life itself. There is no destination to reach. Instead, the story unfolds in the experience, the motion, and the quiet evolution of the moment.

The campaign unfolds in an elegant colour palette, from cool tones to soft, sun-warmed shades. Rich navies and coastal blues are paired with subtle accents of terracottas, dusty pinks, and greens, echoing the natural hues of the desert landscapes in which the campaign was captured.

Hackett London’s lightweight tailoring is reimagined with softer blazers and textural linen overshirts, while travel-ready pieces are crafted from breathable and crease-resistant fabrics. The signature Nº14 Savile Row line runs through the campaign, with linen at its core, cut into featherlight shirts, caban jackets, softly structured blazers, and gently draped trousers. Complementing the wardrobe is a swimwear range that captures the ease and freedom of summer.

In a world defined by success, “The Journey of a Man” celebrates a man shaped not by one achievement, but by the experiences that made him who he is. Orchestrated by the agency Nada Marketing y Comunicación S.L., the campaign captures a collection not to be worn, but to be lived in.