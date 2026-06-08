Haider Ackermann's disciplined sensuality
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In the Tom Ford Eyewear spring/summer 2026 collection, Haider Ackermann's vision is realised through a distinctive and essential aesthetic language.
The design draws inspiration from the 1990s in both its forms and proportions. The frames are narrow and wraparound, featuring slender profiles that create lightweight silhouettes and a decidedly bold attitude.
Metal creates clean, defined structures, while acetate gains depth through transparencies and vibrant colour palettes. Wraparound shield designs and curved geometries intensify the dialogue between revelation and control, giving life to sunglasses that strike a perfect balance between seduction and magnetism.
The lenses are enriched with 90s-inspired reflections and gradients. They feature shades of blue, pink, and green with mirrored flashes, adding character to the gaze and an elegant luminosity that defines the season.
Ft1396 – Brady-02: Haider Ackermann SS26 show
A mask-like lens conceals seduction behind a sculpted, bold form. The lightweight, wraparound metal frame features subtle profiles and unmistakable details.
Ft1396 – Parker-02: Haider Ackermann SS26 show
An avant-garde aesthetic is characterised by two curved lenses held by fine, refined metal profiles and a suspended bridge. Recognisable by the exclusive T logo on the temples, these sunglasses express personality and prestige.
Ft1400 – Addison-02: Haider Ackermann SS26 show
Acetate sunglasses inspired by special cinematic effects. The silhouette is slender and extremely wraparound, with soft lines and a dynamic appearance. It is a pure expression of style through iconic details and an original personality.
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