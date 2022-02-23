Happy mornings with the tube alarm clock

Amsterdam, February 2022 - We’re happy to announce our Tube Alarm Clocks arrival! Keeping the iconic extruded ring but adding an alarm to the functionalities. The alarm and snooze function are situated in the back of the tube to not disrupt the design. The clock is now available in the color black, brass and steel for €89.

Dutch designer Piet Hein Eek designed the iconic clock face using extrusion molding, a production technique that involves forcing aluminum through a mould. The extrusion profile is what gives the material its shape. Tube Alarm Clock is available in steel, brass and black. For happy mornings without compromising on design.

About LEFF Amsterdam

Timepiece making in an era when time and information is all around us requires our watches and clocks to stand out. After making our debut in the design industry by creating a series of iconic interior timepieces, our focus gradually shifted towards different product ranges. We founded LEFF amsterdam in 2011 and work from our studio in Amsterdam. Founded by brothers Arno and Dennis Ruijzenaars, we design unconventional clocks, speakers and watches. We work together with Dutch design icon Piet Hein Eek, known for his distinctive furniture design, architecture and art.

Picture: Tube alarm clock by LEFF Amsterdam, courtesy of the brand