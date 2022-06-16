Harris Wharf London presents its Spring/Summer 2023 at Pitti Immagine Uomo

Contemporary fashion label Harris Wharf London presents its Spring/Summer 2023 collection at this year’s edition of the Milan trade show Pitti Immagine Uomo from June 14th to 17th.

Join the brand at Booth 8-10 at the Fortezza da Basso in Florence, where they are showcasing their latest collection featuring unlined and raw-edged outerwear with an effortless take on traditional cuts and shapes for women and men.

The SS23 collection remains focused on the label’s core knitted jersey fabrics, ranging from summer weight linen blends to more technical viscose and polyester qualities. “Understated comfort remains the key of our collection and we strive to maintain a casual yet curated look,” the brand says.

Founded in 2010 and inspired by Britain's capital, Harris Wharf London is run by the siblings Giulia and Aldo Acchiardi. While Giulia looks after the design, her brother Aldo is in charge of production and distribution.

The brand produces exclusively to order, meaning there is little leftover stock and hardly any waste. “Those customer working in turistic locations have different requirements of those working in a classic urban environment. We try arrange our production in order to accommodate each retailer's needs,” the brand states.