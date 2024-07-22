Hassana Duada's captivating ultra-feminine collection makes a statement at Cheshire Fashion Week 2024

At the forefront of innovation in the fashion industry, this year’s Porsche Centre Chester Cheshire Fashion Week 2024 was held at Cheshire’s high-end venues from 13th -15th June, 2024, at the Abode Hotel Chester, then proceeded to the stunning Chester Cathedral.

Fashion designer Hassana Duada's UK flagship collection, "The Ultra Feminine," received praise from critics during the SS24 Cheshire Fashion Week showcase for its clean couture aesthetic. In keeping with the theme of eco-friendly clothing and environmental activism, the runway shows at Cheshire Fashion Week showcased the work of international designers as well as well-known international brands. The clothing on display included ruffles, sheer fabrics, and sophisticated trendsetting pieces for the summer/winter 24 season.

The Ultra Feminine Collection by Hassana stole the show at Cheshire Fashion Week 2024 Spring/Summer. The collection combines modern design with classic feminine elements to honour strength and grace. The work of Duada stood out in the ever-changing world of fashion because of the way it combined artistic expression with functionality, reimagined trends, and catered to the desire for authenticity and sophistication among today's consumers.

Elegant, edgy, and prudent are the guiding principles of this high-end, ready-to-wear women's clothing label, which is devoted to sensual cuts and clean lines. The collection, as the designer sees it, honours the virtues of simplicity and refinement without erasing the uniqueness of each individual. The fashion display presented an excellent assortment of styles for women of all ages offered by the designer, who focuses on clean lines, form-hugging silhouettes, and the sensual use of cut and texture fluidity. The showcase left attendees and models in awe as they witnessed the unveiling of a collection that exuded elegance and innovation. The brand-featured pieces garnered high praise, captivating the audience with their impeccable craftsmanship and striking designs.

One of the standout looks was the off-white midi dress adorned with a detachable flowing scarf. This captivating ensemble immediately caught the eye with its intricate button details and waist outer layer, reminiscent of the iconic 1953 Ronald Paterson suit. The dress effortlessly blended fluidity and structure, creating a mesmerising silhouette that epitomises sophistication at any awards ceremony or special occasion.

Another showstopper was the off-white mini dress, boasting dramatic sleeves and a cascade of buttons from top to hem. This versatile piece allowed individuals to showcase their unique personalities, whether they dressed it up or down. Its edgy yet sophisticated design was a testament to the modern, confident woman who knows how to make a statement. Elegance reached new heights with the introduction of a beautiful black maxi dress. Intricate detailing at the upper bust area, back, and sleeves added a touch of refinement to this already stunning piece. The knot drape detail at the front accentuates curves, allowing women to embrace their femininity gracefully in classic style.

As a finishing touch, the power suit redefined confidence and sophistication with an off-white structured peplum suit and trousers. This classic piece, with its slim cut and structured bodice, is a wardrobe staple for any woman who wants to look and feel confident and strong.

As Cheshire Fashion Week 2024 came to a close, the global label Hassana Duada truly showcased its immense potential. The collection's eco-friendly and couture pieces unequivocally demonstrated the brand's unwavering commitment to innovation and the resurgence of classic styles. The modern woman confidently flaunted her unique style with breathtaking looks from the collection, highlighting innovative designs, empowering fashion choices, and meticulous attention to detail.