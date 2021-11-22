Hello Yellow! Peak Performance introduces Vertixs collection

A love letter to our community, the Vertixs ski collection is all about enabling those unforgettable moments in snowy mountains. Developed with the expertise and feedback provided by our roster of professional skiers, this season’s lineup showcases our continuous commitment to bold design, uncompromising functionality and sustainability.

Made by and for skiers, the collection is a celebration of our freeride athletes. Brave enough to take on even the most extreme weather conditions, they push the limits of their equipment while depending on it to perform at their best. But not only do our athletes push our technical innovation. They also inspire us creatively for design. To capture the sense of togetherhood, passion and jargon that makes our community so special, we’ve designed a Patch concept with motifs inspired by tricks, locations and slang used among us. Embroidered as decorative element on styles like the insulated Vertixs jacket and pants, these patches manifest our heritage and identity as skiers.

Reflecting how our athletes like to put their ski outfits together, this season’s ski jackets and pants collection are part of a modular system. With a new standardized fit and sizing system, the modularity concept encourages skiers to mix and match different fits, silhouettes and colorways to create combinations tailored to their personal needs and preferences.

For resort skiers, the lineup of the season is focused around bold design and sustainable production materials. The Navtech jacket offer a streamlined design expression for men while Shred offers an eye-catching color-blocked look with a modern silhouette for her. Combining style with substance, both styles come fully seam sealed and are made using our new Hipe® Standard material. Replacing previous Hipe® concepts, this new gold standard will always offer a 10 000 mm waterproof and 10.000 g/m2/24h breathability or more.

For freeriders, the Vertical PRO series continues into FW21 in new vibrant colorways while Maglan, offers extra warmth for the coldest conditions with its lightweight padding. However, the hero style of the season is the R&D Shielder concept which will be worn by our athletes in the Freeride World Tour 2021 finale. Available for both him and her, these jackets and pants bring back the old R&D (research & development) logo, an emblem used only on our most advanced garments. Developed for professional skiers who demand the very best protection and performance available, these garments feature 3-layer Gore-Tex® Pro and Aquaguard zippers for unparalleled protection and breathability. On top of that, the R&D Shielder Stretch Jacket featuring Gore-Tex ® Pro Stretch offers the same protection with added stretch for even greater mobility. Our most advanced ski concept ever, the R&D Shielder Stretch Jacket will be released as a limited edition of 200 numbered pieces.