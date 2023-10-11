Heritage Rumble: British Vintage Boxing (BVB) - Where Grit Meets Glam in Timeless Style

British Vintage Boxing (BVB) was founded in 2017 in what started as a passion project. The concept caught on and combining years of experience in fashion, boxing and a shared love of heritage sportswear the brand was born. Adding a further layer of authenticity, we collaborated with the Sir Henry Cooper estate, becoming licensee for this British sporting icon and boxing hero.

BVB’s aim was to create a new genre of gritty, emotive sportswear, where old-school boxing gym meets sartorial cross-over into affordable luxury casual wear. We leaned back on the simple retro aesthetics of the 1950’s and 60’s, blended forward into modernity with BVB’s signature graphic style and design.

Credits: British Vintage Boxing

BVB is committed to producing premium, hard-wearing, cotton products that stand the test of time, not unlike the men who inspired them and to champion the message that ‘less is more’ in terms of longevity and environmental impact. Garments that not only reduce energy consumption but get better with age, resulting in an authentic ‘lived in’ feel – made for generations to come, and sourced only from the UK and Europe reducing our carbon footprint, keeping our manufacturing miles to a minimum. Our London based design team pay careful attention to detail ensuring both quality and excellence in everything produced at BVB working alongside fully accredited factories.

Credits: British Vintage Boxing

Community focused; a percentage of our profit goes to local boxing clubs to help nurture positive outcomes for inner-city kids. The power of discipline, consistency and agency are life-changing and central to our core belief; discovering your greatness.

Currently BVB continues to explore the intersection between vintage and modern, style and function, creating garments that are everyday yet aspirational. We have recently moved into wholesale securing accounts in Europe and Australia with a view to opening a flagship store in London 2024.