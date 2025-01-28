Hermès Winter 2025 menswear collection at Paris Fashion Week

Inhabiting time

To inhabit time. To enter a garment as you would a house, to dress with the feeling of being welcomed. Right there, inside a wide travel coat or jackets in the spirit of racing silks, generously sized. To brave the bite of winter.

Dynamic, the line is rounded but not lost. Urbane and graphic, stretched by coats short or long, worn over trousers narrow and wide. The allure shapes the silhouette through a sharp, architected vision, and gives each garment its own presence. It is a play between front and back, inside and out, visible and invisible: a blanket becomes a removable lining, the pockets move as they stretch. It’s your life you carry and not another. From charcoal grey to prunoir, chrome green to bronze, a palette of muted tones warms at the touch of notes in suspension, with blood orange or vanilla in comforting strokes of light.

Credits: Hermès

The line takes shape in gesture, inspiring new ways of wearing, a disciplined informality. Short volumes, soft shoulders and trousers with sharp, vigorous lines. An abecedary of classics revisited by the eye and the hand, the craftsman’s exacting intuition and secret attentions. The anatomy of an allure both new and eternal. Snowy alpaca and cashmere flannel, velvet evenings, sheepskin, shaded bouclé and teddy mohair. A confident, enveloping wardrobe. Between hoods and balaclavas, and blanket-finished parkas, the heart gently sways.

A double-fronted jacket is raised, a collar straightened up, technique catches the moment, fixes it without freezing it. Étrivière leather facings, oblong horn buttons, glove-making overstitches, double-striped shirts, the detail distils the silhouette, the pattern criss-crosses the knit, evoking the supplest marquetry.

In the crackle of a cotton and silk shirt, the aura of a piqué ciré duffle coat, shadow comes to light. The sketch of a new equestrian geometry, all promises and surprises. Style surrenders nothing to function.