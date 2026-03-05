‘Herø in the City’: Samsøe Samsøe’s Spring Summer 2026 accessories campaign

Samsøe Samsøe introduces a new chapter in its accessories collection with the launch of the HERØ grab bag – a future icon that marks the beginning of a new design direction for the brand. Rooted in Scandinavian craftsmanship and guided by the principles of Danish design, the HERØ grab bag brings together geometry and asymmetry, structure and spontaneity – an effortless balance between order and disorder that defines the modern Samsøe Samsøe aesthetic.

Credits: Samsøe Samsøe

Designed in Copenhagen, the bag draws inspiration from the sculptural lines of Danish architecture, where precision meets fluidity. Geometrical forms are softened through organic curves, resulting in a silhouette that feels both contemporary and enduring. Crafted from premium European leather, every stitch and seam has been created with intention, reflecting the brand’s continued commitment to craftsmanship and detail.

The HERØ grab bag celebrates one of Samsøe Samsøe’s most recognisable design signatures – the Ø. Reinterpreted as a subtle yet distinct detail, it connects the HERØ grab bag as well as an updated line of accessories to the brand’s heritage while signalling a refined evolution of its visual language. The result is a piece that feels instantly familiar yet distinctly new – a natural extension of the Samsøe Samsøe universe.

Credits: Samsøe Samsøe

Due to its different materials and colourways, the HERØ grab bag transforms with its wearer – from a quietly understated extension of a minimalist look to a statement piece that commands attention. In smooth leather, it becomes a timeless companion that elevates everyday dressing through its clean lines and refined craftsmanship. In more expressive iterations, such as the tactile cow hair version, it reveals a bold and textural side – a piece that speaks to individuality and self-expression without ever compromising on elegance.

Balancing quality, accessibility, and enduring design, it embodies Samsøe Samsøe’s commitment to creating pieces that are as timeless as they are relevant.

Credits: Samsøe Samsøe

“The HERØ bag grew from a simple idea: to create a piece that feels instantly familiar but still surprising. A piece that reflects Samsøe Samsøe’s effortless Scandinavian spirit into a single silhouette. The HERØ bag balances simplicity, curves, and intentional detailing, creating a shape that feels distinctly modern.” – Naïma Chamberlayne, Head of Footwear & Accessories