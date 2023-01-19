High-quality fabric and preppy inspiration for Eleventy's FW23 collection

For FW23 Eleventy created a collection of the highest quality, tailored and young, infused with a slight "college touch" inspired by 1960s preppy style. Unique and sophisticated patterns and shades are masterfully mixed in a color path of dusty hues, including cloud white, sand and camel, new warm colors and cooler shades such as stone grey, dust and cobalt blue. Especially worth mentioning is 'bistro brown', perfect for combinations with beiges and creams.

The common theme of the collection's styles is ultimate quality, derived from meticulous study and research. Among the season's novelties is a revisitation of the blazer, Eleventy's iconic garment, in a more chic style, returning to a narrower silhouette around the shoulders for a more modern fit, and the knit-effect jersey down jacket with goose down padding, a highlight of the collection.

Knitted sweatshirts, made of cashmere, silk and alpaca which are designed to be worn under jackets or on their own for a more sporty look, feature college prints and patch applications that are reminiscent of the preppy style.

A recurring detail in Eleventy's collection are bi-material garments, created by combining different materials, such as nylon and leather or fabric and knit. Denims are presented in two versions, a lighter and a darker wash - picking up the colors of the season. Both of the treatments are sustainable, as they are produced with the 'flow'-eco-dyeing technique which saves a considerable amount of water.

The collection also presents reversible garments - sartorial masterpieces that require up to 18 hours of work each. These pieces display an elegant sporty allure.

The outfits are completed by shoes characterized by refined material, shape and color combinations: extra light soles with exclusive shapes, technological closures with drawstrings and nylon details as well as neoprene elements, giving the shoes a unique look.

The accessories were designed specifically for the needs of the Eleventy customer - who is also an avid traveller. Thus, the collection presents a practical trolley-and-backpack combination, a deer leather briefcase with a card and passport holder and a weekend duffle bag.

Additionally, Eleventy also presents a selection of aromatic candles and designer perfumes, Eleventy Platinum and Aimez moi, which are now available in travel sizes, alongside refined cashmere and silk blankets - one of them once more reminiscent of the preppy college style with a double-sided Eleventy logo.