History reimagined; British heritage corset brand Vollers relaunches for 2024

“Where heritage meets the future, the corset’s story is rewritten with a modern perspective.”

Handcrafted in England since 1899, revered British heritage corset company Vollers is relaunching this July. Vollers will be unveiling a fresh new look and four exquisite new collections, including its first-ever lingerie range at the Wonderland Show in London. Hand-crafted by skilled corsetières in the heart of Leeds’ old textile district, the new fashion-forward range comprises a selection of products including bras, briefs, bodysuits, overbust and underbust corsets.

Bridging the gap between their time-honoured legacy and a bold new contemporary identity, the new collections encapsulate the essence of honouring tradition whilst embracing modernity. Weaving together the threads of their history and 21st-century cutting-edge design, Vollers has crafted a new brand positioning that resonates with both timeless elegance and the aspirations of the present age.

With tailoring secrets handed through the company’s seamstresses over the past 125 years, the range is lovingly hand-made without compromising on comfort and style just as the first corset in the 19th century was made. All products are produced to the very highest of standards, using only the best fabrics and components, and because each piece is made-to-order, there is no over-production and very little waste.

“We are thrilled and beyond excited to be relaunching the iconic Vollers brand. With such a rich heritage we look forward to welcoming a modern customer into our Vollers family, states Jacqueline Kissenpfennig, Board Member at Hess Enterprises and Director of Sygnature & Vollers

She continues: “It is incredibly important to us to continue the Vollers tradition of excellence and keep its history alive whilst evolving and embracing a new era. We understand that when what's underneath looks good, you feel good and empowered. And this is the power of Vollers.”

RRP from £80 - £315 [Guide pricing for UK and Europe – please enquire for other regions].

Sizing ranges, depending on style and collection: Corsets from 22’ - 36’, Briefs, Underwire Bras from 32 - 38 A - DD, Soft cup bras, Suspender Belts and Briefs from XS - XXL.

Anastasia Collection

Unleash your ultimate seductress in the Anastasia collection, constructed using delicate black and white lace enhanced with inviting black mesh, this collection is sure to make you look and feel like a femme fatale.

Aria Collection

Be the belle of the boudoir in our Aria Collection with gorgeous deep blue satin intertwined with lacy accents that softly tickle your skin as you set the mood and step into your feminine power.

Clara Collection

Be undeniable and ignite passion whilst remaining elegant and sophisticated in the Clara Collection; perfect for those who want to make a statement, with intricate black embroidery and striking details that create the hourglass figure of your dreams.

Vivienne collection

Feel unstoppable and be showstopping in the irresistible Vivienne collection where panels of layered satin and mesh construct a dream silhouette and have you looking both alluring and desirable.

The new collections are currently on show at Wonderland, One Marylebone, London. Products are available to trade to order now with the first drop expected at the end of August / early September. For sales information or a catalogue, please contact: Jacqueline at jk@hess-enterprises.com