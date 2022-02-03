Hit the beach in Freya

INTRODUCING FREYA’S AW22 SWIM COLLECTION

Hit the beach or pool in style with Freya’s new cup sized swimwear range. From triangle bikini tops and tankinis to tie side bikini briefs and high waisted briefs, Freya has you covered for looking and feeling amazing!

Make a statement in Cala Selva! Based on Cala Palma, a Freya swim favourite, this collection can be mixed and matched and has a fun leopard and jungle print design. Wear the UW Bralette Bikini Top (30-38 D-G cup) with a number of coordinate options, all you need to make the call on is whether you want to mix or match! Other striking bikini styles include an UW Sweetheart Bikini and UW Plunge Bikini.

Inspired by the much loved Freya swim range Bali Bay, meet Torra Bay. Whatever coverage, whatever support, Torra Bay has it all with this animal print and abstract stripe design. Featuring earthy tones with a pop of vibrant blue, the UW Sweetheart Bikini Top (30-38 D-G, 30-36 GG-HH cup) is a perfect pairing with the Tie Side Bikini Brief (XS-XL). Alternatively, a UW High Apex Bikini, UW Bandeau and High Waist Bikini are available.

Freya Swimwear Collection FW22, courtesy of the brand