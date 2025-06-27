Hoka and StudioPROBA collaborate on a joyful, artistic sneaker collection

HOKA®, a division of Deckers Brands, proudly announced its latest collaboration with Studio Proba, the vibrant multidisciplinary design studio led by artist Alex Proba. This collaboration brought art into motion, reimagining a selection of HOKA's iconic silhouettes through StudioPROBA's joyful, sculptural lens.

Proba, known for her vivid exploration of colour, pattern and sensory emotions, applied her joyful aesthetic to everything from murals and sculptures to textiles, furniture and digital media. Since Studio Proba's inception in 2013, the brand garnered global recognition for its playful, immersive designs that transformed everyday objects into art. This collaboration with HOKA applied that same ethos to movement, combining form and function in a limited edition collection of expressive shoes.

The collection, rooted in bold creativity, optimism and self-expression, celebrated the innovative spirit that spring brings. Guided by the concept of 'Energy of Joy', the designs were inspired by organic movement, emotional connection and the dynamic relationship between humans and nature.

Credits: HOKA

Credits: HOKA

'This collection is a celebration of joy, movement and colour. I wanted each pair to feel like a small burst of happiness on your feet, as if you were walking through a dreamscape inspired by nature, play and emotion,' said Proba. 'Everything I create is meant to be experienced, whether it's a sculpture in a gallery, a mural or a rug in someone's home. In this case, it's shoes. They are pieces of art, yes, but pieces of art that are meant to be worn, used and lived in. I want to take away the preciousness that often surrounds art and invite people to literally step into joy.'

The collection encompassed four striking colourways across three HOKA silhouettes: the Speedgoat six, Ora Primo and Kawana Mid. Each pair acted as a wearable piece of art, combining vibrant colours, texture and functionality to transform everyday movement into an immersive, expressive experience.

Credits: HOKA

'Proba's innate ability to combine form and colour is particularly evident in this special collaboration. HOKA's reputation for vibrant colours and bold shapes is fully realised through her expert eye,' said Thomas Cykana, senior director of global collaborations and partnerships at HOKA. 'This collection invites everyone, from athletes to art lovers, to find joy in movement.'