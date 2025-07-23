Hoka – fashion statements for summer

Exceptional styles meet performance. With its collaborations, Hoka shows how diverse, innovative and colourful summer can be. To coincide with the Tour de France, Hoka is collaborating with MAAP. Together with StudioProba, running becomes colourful. At Berlin Fashion Week, the Hoka Ora slides made a grand entrance together with new styles from the young label sample030.

Studioproba x Hoka

The collaboration between Hoka and StudioProba brings cheerful colours and artistic designs to summer. Under the direction of Alex Proba, Hoka silhouettes such as the Speedgoat six, Ora Primo and Kawana Mid have been reinterpreted and designed.

With vibrant colours and playful patterns, the collection celebrates the joy of movement and the connection between people and nature.

StudioProba x Hoka Credits: Hoka

Maap x Hoka

A breath of fresh air comes to summer through the collaboration between Hoka and MAAP. Combining running and cycling, the partnership unites athletic performance and modern design, both on the bike and while running.

Available in the summery "Limeade" colourway, the collection offers the perfect combination of functionality and style.

MAAP X Hoka Credits: Hoka

Hoka meets sample030 @ Berlin Fashion Week

The young, up-and-coming label sample030 made its first big appearance at this year's Berlin Fashion Week. Hoka supported the Berlin-based label and was the footwear partner for the show, featuring the Hoka Ora Mule.

Known for post-run recovery, the comfortable slides complemented sample030's modern looks with their unique, striking style. With this collaboration, Hoka made a sporty and modern statement.

Hoka meets sample030 Credits: Hoka

