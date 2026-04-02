Hoka launches Mach Remastered: a perfect mix of performance and style
Hoka®, a division of Deckers Brands, introduces the Mach Remastered: a versatile reinterpretation of the beloved running shoe, designed for both performance and daily wear.
With the Mach Remastered, Hoka brings the best of both worlds together. The shoe retains its signature ultra-light feel and responsive foam while receiving a stylish, contemporary upgrade. Details such as a transparent ripstop underlay, metal eyelets and a microfibre tongue with a subtle, unfinished edge give the design a modern, refined look.
The result is a trainer that effortlessly transitions between sport and street style, made for those who are always on the move and do not want to compromise on comfort or appearance.
Key features of the Mach Remastered include:
- Upper made of transparent and durable ripstop materials
- Reinforcing underlay for added support
- High-frequency welded overlays for a sleek and durable design
- 3D-printed Hoka logo
- Reflective laces for better visibility
- Weight and stack height: (W7): heel height 36.2 mm and forefoot 31.3 mm, (M9): heel height 36.8 mm and forefoot 31.8 mm
The Mach Remastered is available in five different colourways via the Hoka websites, in Hoka stores and at selected retail partners for a recommended retail price of 140 euros.
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