HOKA presents the Mafate Speed 4 Lite
HOKA®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), introduces the Mafate Speed 4 Lite , a fresh evolution of the beloved Mafate Speed 4 trail running shoe. Featuring a translucent, lightweight upper, this latest iteration perfectly combines aesthetics with unprecedented performance.
The Mafate Speed 4 Lite redefines HOKA's trail icon with a minimalist yet high-performance design . Maintaining the exceptional stability of the Mafate Speed 4, this new version incorporates a translucent upper for a lightweight, fresh feel, perfect for both everyday use and off-road adventures.
Main features:
- Transparent and lightweight upper with soft microfiber collar for breathable comfort
- Durable ripstop nylon , designed to withstand the most demanding trail conditions
- Reflective 3M logo and reflective detail on the laces for increased visibility
- ProFly™+ midsole for a dynamic, propulsive ride
- Vibram® Megagrip sole with Litebase and Traction Lug for greater grip and durability.
The new Mafate Speed 4 Lite is available in two colorways: Black/Outer Orbit and Cold Brew/Oat Milk on hoka.com , at HOKA retail stores and select retailers for a suggested retail price of €190.