HOKA presents the Mafate Speed 4 Lite

HOKA®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), introduces the Mafate Speed 4 Lite , a fresh evolution of the beloved Mafate Speed 4 trail running shoe. Featuring a translucent, lightweight upper, this latest iteration perfectly combines aesthetics with unprecedented performance.

The Mafate Speed 4 Lite redefines HOKA's trail icon with a minimalist yet high-performance design . Maintaining the exceptional stability of the Mafate Speed 4, this new version incorporates a translucent upper for a lightweight, fresh feel, perfect for both everyday use and off-road adventures.

Credits: HOKA

Main features:

Transparent and lightweight upper with soft microfiber collar for breathable comfort

Durable ripstop nylon , designed to withstand the most demanding trail conditions

Reflective 3M logo and reflective detail on the laces for increased visibility

ProFly™+ midsole for a dynamic, propulsive ride

Vibram® Megagrip sole with Litebase and Traction Lug for greater grip and durability.

Credits: HOKA

The new Mafate Speed 4 Lite is available in two colorways: Black/Outer Orbit and Cold Brew/Oat Milk on hoka.com , at HOKA retail stores and select retailers for a suggested retail price of €190.